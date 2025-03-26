Molly-Mae Hague hints she’s back with Tommy Fury as they ‘rebuild relationship’ while in Dubai

Molly-Mae Hague has finally opened up about her relationship with Tommy Fury after their recent trip to Dubai.

Molly-Mae and Tommy, once engaged to be married, called quits on their relationship last year.

The 25-year-old boxer later admitted to alcohol addiction, which is said to have caused a crack in his relationship with Molly. But now it looks like the estranged couple are working on “rebuilding” their relationship.

Molly-Mae hints at getting back with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae and Tommy recently enjoyed a holiday with their two-year-old daughter, Bambi. And they didn’t exactly keep it a secret.

Both took to Instagram to share a series of highlights from their recent vacation. However, other than Tommy’s reflecting in a mirror, they aren’t seen together in any of the pictures.

Now, Molly has addressed her relationship status in a new vlog.

Addressing rumours about getting back with Tommy, she said: “I’m not like keeping it a secret, obviously. We went on a holiday to Dubai with Tommy – Bambi’s dad – and we had a really really really amazing time.”

The influencer called it the “best holiday ever for all” of them, before clarifying: “But it’s not that I am hiding it. We are just not quite ready to talk about it. We will when we are ready to talk about it. But right now, we are just keeping it as private as we can.”

‘We’re figuring things out’

Molly-Mae also spoke about the added pressure they face as a famous couple. She said: “It’s also private, but also it’s not really private. When you have a relationship in the public eye, trying to rebuild that relationship or work on that relationship or see if you have something worth saving.”

Molly-Mae continued: “You can’t figure things out the way a normal relationship would. You can’t do the normal things a couple trying to work on their relationship normally does, like going on walks or getting coffee.”

She clarified they are “just figuring things out and seeing how it goes”.

Wholesome family moments from holiday

The similar pictures shared on Molly-Mae and Tommy’s Instagram accounts capture some of the most adorable moments with their daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae’s account depicts them relaxing by the beach, dining at fancy restaurants and shopping at the mall. She also noted on the vlog that she was on an eating spree throughout the trip, having enjoyed loads of desserts and ice cream.

Meanwhile, Tommy’s pictures show him posing at Burj Al Arab, a luxury hotel in Dubai. In another adorable video, Tommy is seen carrying Bambi as he walks into the wave pool near the hotel.

The same video features similar clips of the boxer with his daughter from their previous trips to Dubai when she was just a baby.

Fans can’t wait for them to get back together

The couple’s rushed to the comments second of their posts to share their excitement as Molly-Mae hinted at reconciling her relationship with Tommy.

Extending their support to Molly-Mae, one fan wrote: “Molly shouldn’t feel pressure to share anything about her relationship. All your fans are rooting for your family.”

Another shared: “You are literally glowing with happiness – it really shows! So glad you are working things out with Tommy.”

One person wrote: “It was so nice to see you and Tommy together on holiday. I really hope things work out for you both. I just want you to be happy. OMG, my heart.”

Another added: “I’m glad you’ve addressed it and not in depth, all couples go through bad patches, I wish the best for all you guys.”

