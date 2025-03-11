Molly-Mae Hague has issued a warning to fans on Instagram following her latest experience with dermaplaning.

The social media star – who has 7.9 million followers on Instagram – is no stranger to updating fans with her beauty treatments.

And this week, Molly was back at it, when she shared her experience with dermaplaning.

But according to the mum-of-one, she was left with a ‘full beard’ after undergoing the procedure…

Molly has shared her experience with dermaplaning (Credit: Amazon Prime Video / Youtube)

Molly-Mae Hague shares results on Instagram

On Monday (March 10), Molly took to her Instagram where she revealed she was having a dermaplaning treatment…

Dermaplaning helps the skin look smoother as it removes dead skin cells and ‘peach fuzz’ from the body.

Alongside a photo of a cotton pad filled with hair, Molly wrote in the caption: “Dermaplaning… The trap is so real.

“Look at the amount of fuzz that comes off my face when I get it done… because I leave it so long deciding if I want to do it again or not.”

She then posted a second snap of her lying on the beautician’s chair. She wrote: “The feeling after. Fuzz free.”

She issued a warning to her followers (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘I basically have a full beard now’

Back in 2022, Molly spoke out about dermaplaning and said her facial hair started growing back more “rapidly” following the result of the treatment.

“If you guys can see that I do have a little bit of a beard, we’re not talking about it,” she said in one of her YouTube videos.

“I need to speak to you guys about my battle with dermaplaning – and just wish I never got dermaplaning. I basically have a full beard now.”

Molly on her experience with dermaplaning

Molly continued: “With the dermaplaning, I got into the habit of having a dermaplaning facial and my peach fuzz just grows back at rapid levels now.

“It was meant to sort of prevent it from growing back and mean that it would grow back less – but with any hair removal, like when you shave your legs, it means you have to start shaving them more.

“It’s just one of those things, when you start doing it you can’t really stop.”

She finished off by saying: “So yeah you could say I wish I never started the dermaplaning because I’m not the sort of person who keeps up regularly with my beauty treatments.”

