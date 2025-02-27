Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae have been making headlines over the past few months. From breaking up to allegedly making up, Molly-Mae’s dramatic series drop, an awkwardly timed book deal and the launch of a new fashion brand – the former couple have been doing it all.

Now, in the latest Tommy and Molly-Mae news, the pro boxer has a new project up his sleeve. Or rather, in his glove.

Tommy Fury has a new series with the BBC set to launch later this year (Credit: BBC pictures)

Tommy Fury series set to rival Molly-Mae Hague’s reality show

The BBC have announced a new series documenting the life of Tommy Fury.

The new project is described as a “major” new series for BBC Three and iPlayer.

It is set to follow Tommy Fury as he attempts to get his life back on track “the only way a Fury knows how”.

The professional boxer is said to be allowing cameras into every aspect of his life. Especially, his journey back into the ring.

This “candid” series is being produced by All3Media’s Optomen, the creators of Sort Your Life Out and At Home With The Furys.

BBC explain: “Just a year ago Tommy Fury seemed to have it all. Victory over his biggest adversary Jake Paul, love with Molly-Mae and a beautiful baby daughter, Bambi. But in his last fight he damaged his hand and, unable to train, his life span out of control.

“Tommy has spent over a year out of the ring, and so winning his upcoming fight means even more. With unprecedented access to Tommy and his inner circle, the build-up to the fight is about much more than boxing. It’s a way of fulfilling a family legacy, which goes to the very centre of who Tommy is – and who he wants to be.”

Tommy Fury’s new project could rival Molly-Mae’s latest series (Credit: Cover Images)

Tommy Fury on new series with BBC

Former Love Islander Tommy has said of his new project: “A lot of people see me in the ring, they see me on social media, but they don’t see ME – the person behind all of that.

“I’m excited for everyone to finally be able to see what goes on behind the scenes, how the big fights are made, all the ups and downs. As well as a glimpse into my private life.”

The news comes just weeks after Tommy admitted the reason behind his split with Molly-Mae Hague. He revealed it was due to his detrimental relationship with alcohol.

Tommy Fury on split with Molly-Mae Hague

Speaking to Men’s Health last month, Tommy admitted that he turned to drink after sustaining an injury that meant he had to take a break from boxing.

The sportsman confessed: “We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be any more. It kills me to say it, but I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer. Loved to drink.”

Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury. is expected to debut on BBC Three and iPlayer later this year.

