It seems love might be back on the cards for Love Island sweethearts Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

With rumours swirling that the couple are back together, the bookies now reckon they could be heading for a second engagement – and possibly even expanding their family – all before the end of 2025.

The pair first found love on Love Island in 2019. They got engaged in July 2023 but shocked fans when they split in August 2024.

However, after being spotted sharing a kiss on New Year’s Eve, speculation has been rife that the reality stars have rekindled their romance.

Now, betting experts believe that wedding bells and even baby news could be on the horizon.

The couple made headlines when they split in 2024 (Credit: SplashNews)

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury predicted to get back together in 2025

According to yaysweepstakes.com, the chances of Molly-Mae and Tommy officially getting back together this year stand at 1/3.

The possibility of the couple getting engaged again before the end of 2025 is also high at 5/6.

But that’s not all. Bookmakers predict there’s a 2/1 chance the couple could announce a second pregnancy and a 3/1 chance that wedding bells could ring before the end of the year.

It looks like things might be back on track.

Yaysweepstakes.com spokesperson Shane Orton weighed in on the growing speculation, saying fans would be thrilled to see the couple reunite.

“Fans were heartbroken when Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split up last summer,” Shane said. “But it looks like things might be back on track. They were spotted kissing on New Year’s Eve, and nothing we’ve seen since then suggests that a reconciliation is unlikely.”

He added: “They were one of the country’s most popular celeb couples, and it definitely wouldn’t be a surprise if they officially confirmed that they’re together again.”

Molly-Mae confirmed the breakup in a YouTube video (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae and Tommy breakup

Influencer Molly-Mae and boxer Tommy became one of the most beloved couples from Love Island’s fifth season.

Since leaving the villa, they built a life together. The couple moved into a £4 million Cheshire mansion and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023.

But fans were blindsided when the couple split last year. Since the breakup, Tommy opened up about his struggles with alcoholism.

Molly-Mae has also been vocal about wanting more children in the future.

However, their recent public displays of affection – especially the New Year’s Eve kiss – have fueled hopes that they are giving love another shot.

With odds predicting a possible second pregnancy and even a wedding in 2025, it looks like the couple could be heading for an exciting new chapter.

Tommy Fury tipped for Celebrity Big Brother Molly-Mae might be without Tommy Fury later this spring if reports he’s signed up to Celebrity Big Brother come to fruition. Earlier this month, as rumours of their reunion raged, reports also surfaced that Tommy was gearing up to enter the infamous TV house. If he does, then he’ll be away from Molly-Mae and daughter Bambi for a few weeks. However, it could give him the chance to rebuild his reputation, after months of allegations about his infidelity, and his admission of his struggles with drink. Bookies back Tommy Fury for Celebrity Big Brother 2025 Earlier this month, bookies SlotsFinder exclusively told ED! they’re eyeing Tommy Fury for a spot on Celebrity Big Brother 2025. Tommy is hot favourite to enter with odds of 5/2. Spokesperson for SlotsCalendar, Viorel Stan, told ED!: “Celebrity Big Brother always delivers a mix of reality stars, sporting icons and controversial figures, and this year looks no different. “Tommy Fury leads the betting as a likely housemate, with his reality TV experience and massive fanbase making him a natural fit,” Viorel added. Tommy’s reality TV return The news comes after a failed reality TV comeback on last year’s I’m A Celebrity. So the boxer is clearly in ITV’s sights… Tommy is said to have pulled out of the show weeks before he was due to fly out to Australia. As a result, he was replaced by fellow Love Island alum Maura Higgins. “These are big money offers flying around, as Tommy Fury is hot property,” said a source speaking about Celebrity Big Brother. “Everyone who followed his relationship wants to know why they split so suddenly. So signing him for another reality series would be a huge ratings boost,” they then added. So will he sign up? Time will tell… Celebrity Big Brother is due to start on ITV2 in the spring.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague breaks down after ‘begging’ Tommy Fury not to ‘betray’ her with booze

So, would you like Molly and Tommy to get back together? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.