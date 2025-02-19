Celebrity Big Brother is back for 2025, and the bookies have a strong idea on who they think will enter the infamous house.

Following the release of the Celebrity Big Brother eye earlier this week, bookies SlotsCalendar has come up with a definitive list on who they think will enter the CBB house.

Tommy Fury, Danny Dyer and Ronan Keating are among those the bookies are backing to sign up.

Could Tommy Fury spill the Molly-Mae beans in the CBB house? (Credit: Splash News)

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up

According to SlotsCalendar, some of our favourite stars could be heading into the infamous house.

Tommy Fury is hot favourite to enter with odds of 5/2. Danny Dyer is 4/1 to enter, with Rebekah Vardy third favourite for a spot in the country’s most famous house. She has odds of 9/2.

Meanwhile, ex footballer Paul Gascoigne is 5/1 to sign up, while Ella Morgan from MAFS is 6/1.

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating is a favourite to enter (Credit: Splash News)

From Love Island to CBB?

YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg could make the leap to primetime with odds of 8/1. Fresh from that Boyzone doc, Ronan Keating is 10/1 to enter the house.

Love Island: All Stars winner Casey Gorman has also been tipped to appear, sans Gabby. He has odds of 12/1 to appear.

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner has odds of 12/1, the GC is at 14/1, boxer David Haye is 16/1 to appear and Countdown’s Rachel Riley could be worth a punt with odds of 20/1.

Meanwhile, Matt Hancock is 25/1 to say yes to another reality TV juggernaut and sign up.

It’s… Rebekah Vardy! (Credit: Splash News)

‘Tommy Fury looks a likely housemate’

Spokesperson for SlotsCalendar, Viorel Stan, told ED!: “Celebrity Big Brother always delivers a mix of reality stars, sporting icons and controversial figures, and this year looks no different.

“Tommy Fury leads the betting as a likely housemate, with his reality TV experience and massive fanbase making him a natural fit. Meanwhile, Danny Dyer and Rebekah Vardy are among the names expected to bring drama, while Paul Gascoigne could be an emotional and unpredictable addition.”

Viorel added: “Fresh off his Love Island: All Stars win, Casey O’Gorman is another strong contender for a spot in the house. ITV has a habit of capitalising on recent reality TV success. And Casey’s popularity could make him a surprise fan favourite if he enters.”

Viorel then concluded: “As always, we expect plenty of twists before the official lineup is confirmed, but with rumoured names like Ronan Keating, Amelia Dimoldenberg. Even Matt Hancock is in the mix. As a result, this series could be one of the most explosive yet.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is expected to start in the spring.

