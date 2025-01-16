What’s really going on with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague – New Year smooch, ‘reconciliation’ and ‘publicity stunt’ claims

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have certainly got plenty of people talking recently…

The showbiz couple announced they were ending things back in August last year. Molly and Tommy were together for five years and share daughter Bambi – born January 2023.

However, it seems there’s been a lot of back and forth for the pair recently – including reports the pair locked lips at New Year…

So… what exactly is happening between Molly and Tommy? Here, we’re taking a look inside their split – and everything that has gone down…

The pair were together for five years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split

Molly and Tommy met on Love Island back in 2019. In July 2023, Tommy proposed on a clifftop in Ibiza. The pair also welcomed daughter Bambi in January that year.

Sadly, Molly and Tommy called it quits in August 2024. The news of Molly and Tommy’s split sent shockwaves online – with countless accusations of foul play from Tommy following their separation.

These include an alleged cheating incident with 20-year-old Danish Milla Corfixen during a holiday trip to North Macedonia – something he denies. It was claimed he kissed a blonde in a nightclub during a ‘2am vodka binge’.

Molly spoke out about their split (Credit: Molly-Mae Hague via YouTube)

Molly-Mae on ‘scary’ change

Following their split, Molly-Mae uploaded a bombshell vlog to her YouTube channel addressing her single life.

Touching upon how Bambi , was dealing with the huge change in the 36-minute video, Molly-Mae said: “It’s scary.

“I literally can’t go to the toilet or leave the room or do anything without her crying her eyes out which is not really ideal. I think she’s kind of having attachment issues at the minute.”

Meanwhile, at the time, Tommy broke his silence on the “false allegations” of cheating on his lads’ trip.

The pair reportedly smooched on New Year’s Eve (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly and Tommy ‘heading for a full-on reconciliation’

Months later though, insiders alleged that Molly and Tommy could be on the brink of a potential reconciliation due to claims that they were spending romantic nights in together…

In September, a source alleged to the Mail Online: “Molly-Mae and Tommy appear to be finding a way through their issues.

“Some close to them are even going as far as to say they are heading for a full-on reconciliation.”

They added: “It might come as a surprise to many but, despite what might have gone on, they adore one another. They as good as grew up together, they were barely 20 when they met and they have navigated the whole fame thing together. That bond and those times can never be taken from them.”

Molly and Tommy’s New Year kiss

Molly and Tommy got people talking again at New Year, when they were reportedly caught kissing on New Year’s Eve…

In exclusive photos obtained by The Sun, Molly-Mae and Tommy seemingly reunited after they were captured kissing each other on New Year’s Eve at Luke Shaw’s Hogmanay party in Cheshire.

The pair reportedly attempted to keep their reunion a secret by posting separately before attending the party.

Tommy opened up about his split from Molly recently (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Tommy’s alcohol battle

In January this year, Tommy candidly revealed that alcohol ended his relationship with fiancée Molly-Mae.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Tommy said that he turned to drink after sustaining an injury that meant he had to take a break from boxing.

“All I’ve been seeing for the past six months is ‘Cheater!’, ‘He slept with me!’, ‘He slept with this girl, he slept with that girl!'” Tommy said.

He continued: “Complete and utter [bleep]. We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink.”

Molly shuts down ‘publicity stunt’ claims

Molly recently hit back at the claims that her break up with Tommy is ‘a publicity stunt’ for her new documentary.

The TV star is releasing a new Amazon Prime series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All. The doc follows Molly’s life – and includes her break-up with Tommy.

Ahead of the series, Molly spoke about including their split in the show. She said: “Yeah, I do talk about that. I think it might be actually the opening scene.

“I think that for me above everything that has been the most frustrating part because I actually say in the documentary, ‘I wish it was a publicity stunt’ because it would be a lot easier. Because going through all of this with the turmoil of a breakup has been incredibly hard.

“And I think to have those comments – and I do see the comments, I see all of them – like people saying, you know, this has obviously just been done for the launch of a brand or a publicity stunt. That is very painful to read because it’s real life.”

