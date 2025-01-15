Tommy Fury has revealed that alcohol ended his relationship with fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

In a new interview, Tommy has lifted the lid on the split that sent shockwaves through the showbiz world.

And, after rumours that he had cheated plagued the boxer, he’s now come clean on what really happened.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split last year after five years together (Credit: Cover Images)

Tommy Fury explains real reason for Molly-May split

Speaking to Men’s Health, Tommy said that he turned to drink after sustaining an injury that meant he had to take a break from boxing.

He said that he “snapped all the ligaments” in his hand and, after getting to a point where he could no longer put off an operation, doctors told him he would have to spend 10 months out of the ring.

Tommy said that he “prided” himself on being in shape and training. However, after his injury, he said “that was all gone”. As a result, his diet “went out the window” and he started gaining weight. At that point, he said he thought to himself, “well, what can I do?” And it was then he turned to drink.

“All I’ve been seeing for the past six months is ‘Cheater!’, ‘He slept with me!’, ‘He slept with this girl, he slept with that girl!’ Complete and utter [bleep]. We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be any more. It kills me to say it, but I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink.”

Expanding further, Tommy said: “Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it. If you’re in the same spot as me, where you just think that it’s going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That’s the cycle of it.”

Tommy has opened up about his battle with alcohol (Credit: Cover Images)

Tommy’s booze battle

Tommy said that he turned to drink because he just wanted to feel “somewhat happy”. He said he turned down work as he “wasn’t in the right headspace”. And, instead, “started drinking more heavily”. In the end, he said it “really got a grip” on him.

Most nights, he said, he would go out and get “black-out drunk”. He said he’s be “smashing Guinness left, right and centre”. And then he’s start on the shots.

He also said that he “didn’t care” how rough he felt the next morning, he still got up and carried out parenting duties to daughter Bambi, almost two. Tommy said during his alcohol battle, it was “still very important” to make sure Bambi’s life stayed the same. So when it was time to give Bambi her breakfast or take her to baby ballet, he did it.

He admitted that “nobody really clocked” he was struggling because he was keen to keep her routine the same as before.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury were together since meeting on Love Island n 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Not once did anyone ask how I was’

Updating on his health post-split, Tommy said that he’s doing better now. However, he did say that “not once” did anyone ask how he was and no one “took time out” to try and help him.

“I’ve got myself out of that now, but I just wish people would’ve taken some time out, rather than giving me so much [bleep] every day. To think maybe there was more going on. Not once did anyone ask how I was. I checked my inbox. Millions of messages in there, all negative: ‘Do this…’ or ‘Do that…’ to yourself, but not once did anyone take any time out to try and help me.”

Plans for a ‘great’ 2025

Tommy insisted that he’s “not looking for sympathy”. And he said that all that matters to him is that his family loves him.

Looking ahead, he is now keen to get back in the ring and “pick up where he left off”. After working on his mental health, Tommy said he feels “ready” to do that now.

He added that he’s “wasted a year of his life” and wants 2025 to be a “great” year.

