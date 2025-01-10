Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury could be heading towards a reunion. According to reports, their relationship could be on the mend after the pair called it quits last summer.

The couple stunned fans after they shared news of their split – with countless accusations of foul play from Tommy Fury following their separation. Now, after the pair were reportedly snapped locking lips on New Year’s Eve, things could be back on!

Tommy Fury has to pull out all the stops! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘rules’ for Tommy Fury ‘reunion’

It is believed that the former couple’s potential reunion will be a huge focus for Molly-Mae’s new reality series, Behind It All. One source also alleges that Molly-Mae’s love for Tommy never went away.

A source claimed to The Mirror that Molly “never stopped loving” Tommy.

“Everyone in Molly’s circle were convinced that they had split for good. They are wary of her getting back with him because of how much he hurt her. Molly insists they’re taking things slowly and still get on because of Bambi. But the truth is she has never stopped loving him and it is still her dream to marry him and have more kids.

“She’s not stupid and she would only let Tommy back into her life in a romantic way if she felt she could fully trust him. And he still has a long way to go to build up that trust again. But he has said he’ll do anything to win her back and will happily follow her rules in a bid to win her back and move home.”

The source also claimed that Molly-Mae has some “rules” in place to ensure the rekindling of their romance.

Molly-Mae Hague may consider getting back with Tommy Fury (Credit: Molly-Mae Hague via YouTube)

Tommy Fury to ‘give up partying’

They went on to describe that Molly-Mae’s main rule is “no more partying”, as she wants boxer Tommy to pull his weight back home.

The source also alleged that Molly-Mae felt Tommy was too focused on his career. But this time, Molly wants herself and daughter Bambi to “come first”.

Molly-Mae allegedly also wants Tommy to avoid being snapped with other women. The entrepreneur is also said to want romantic gestures and for Tommy to commit to date nights.

“She’s also said he can’t be pictured with other women. Even if it’s innocent. As she hates all the speculation. And he’s got to win her back with lots of romantic gestures and date nights. Molly knows that she doesn’t need Tommy but she loves him and wants to give it another shot for the sake of their family.”

Molly-Mae reflects on ‘challenging’ Christmas without Tommy

It seems the pair’s relationship has come on leaps and bounds since Christmas, where Molly-Mae emotionally detailed how difficult it was spending Christmas without Tommy.

Chatting in a vlog, she said: “I have found the last few days quite challenging mentally and I have been quite down to be honest. I haven’t felt like picking up my camera.

“Even if I had felt like picking up my camera it would be like fake happiness and fake giddiness for Christmas. I would never come on and act in a way that I’m not feeling. Hence why I’m coming on now and telling you that I have been feeling a little bit low.”

Could 2025 see Molly-Mae and Tommy give it another go? Or will it all end in tears?

ED! has contacted Molly-Mae’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Tommy Fury’s ‘secret talks’ to join Love Island: All Stars revealed following Molly-Mae Hague split

Are you rooting for Molly-Mae and Tommy’s alleged reunion? Do you think they will get back together? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.