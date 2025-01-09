Tommy Fury’s ‘secret talks’ to join Love Island: All Stars revealed following Molly-Mae Hague split

Tommy Fury was approached by Love Island bosses following his split from Molly-Mae Hague, one of the show’s execs has hinted.

The full line-up for Love Island: All Stars has been revealed as celebrities will be re-entering the villa on Monday (January 13).

Although neither Tommy or Molly-Mae are part of the starting line-up, the show bosses reportedly approached them after they broke up.

Tommy was on Love Island in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Tommy Fury ‘secret talks’ to appear on Love Island: All Stars

Ahead of Love Island: All Stars, it has been revealed that the 25-year-old boxer was contacted by show producers about a potential return to the reality show.

We pretty much approach everyone that’s single.

The Sun claims that the executive producer Mike Spencer ‘confessed’ that the former couple would be “more than welcome” to return to the show.

Mike said: “I don’t know if we did or didn’t approach Molly-Mae, but we pretty much always approach everyone that’s single.”

When pushed to confirm if Tommy was approached to be part of the new series, he said: “Probably. Yeah.”

“We go through everyone and then approach everyone, audition and then pick. But if Molly-Mae and Tommy would like to come back here, then they’re more than welcome.”

ED! has reached out to Tommy’s representatives for comments.

Tommy and Molly raised eyebrows with New Year Eve’s kiss (Credit: Splash News)

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague kiss

The couple announced in August 2024 that they were splitting after five years. They share a daughter named Bambi, whom they welcomed in 2023.

However, the former Love Island stars sparked reconciliation rumours during New Year’s Eve when they were seen locking lips.

Tommy and Molly were seen kissing each other at Luke Shaw’s Hogmanay party in Cheshire. However, neither has commented on rumours about them getting back.

Commenting on their unexpected reunion, an insider told The Sun: “Things are still delicate but they’ve had some long, difficult conversations over the past few weeks and, finally, are in a great place.”

They added: “The pair were very flirty all night and it’s clear their physical attraction remains strong. They were all over each other as the compère counted down to midnight — it was very cute to see.”

The unidentified source claimed that Molly “isn’t ready to launch into something officially yet” and that she has been “very hurt in the past six months, and understandably feels pretty burned”.

New documentary navigates Molly’s life after splitting from Tommy (Credit: YouTube)

Molly-Mae’s new documentary

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae is gearing up for the release of her new documentary series on January 17. Titled Molly-Mae: Behind It All, the Amazon Prime Video exclusive is expected to navigate her life as a single mother.

Tommy and Molly-Mae met on Love Island in 2019. They got engaged in July 2023 but broke up before tying the knot when the boxer’s alleged cheating surfaced.

It was claimed that Tommy was kissed a Danish woman in a nightclub. However, his spokesperson denied the “false accusations” and said the reality star was consulting lawyers.

