Love Island: All Stars’ full starting line-up revealed as complaints pour in over Curtis Pritchard

Next week marks the beginning of Love Island 2025 All Stars, and viewers already have their opinions on the starting line-up.

This morning (January 7), the full cast who will re-enter the villa on Monday (January 13) was revealed on social media.

The cast this year include some real OGs from the earlier seasons of the show, but fans are complaining about one star in particular as they insist “he’s done enough”.

The 2025 Love Island: All Stars line-up has been revealed (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam star’s third appearance

Curtis Pritchard, 28, from season 5 of Love Island, is once again looking for love. But fans are convinced he isn’t being authentic as this is the third time he will appear on the show.

Curtis first appeared on screens in 2019. During his time, he was in a lengthy couple with Amy Hart, before changing his mind during the short Casa Amor stay.

When Amy found out what happened, there was no going back for the pair. However, that didn’t stop Curtis, as he went on to leave in fourth place alongside Maura Higgins.

But after the pair split, Curtis went on Love Island: Games, which Maura was hosting the after-show for (awkward!).

Now, he’s once again back on our screens for All Stars. Fans took to the Instagram comments of Love Island’s post to express their annoyance.

One wrote: “Take Curtis off this line-up.”

Another penned: “Instantly annoyed that Curtis is back again. He has done enough.”

A third commented: “Curtis was literally just on Love Island Games. We’re tired.”

“Not Curtis AGAIN. Didn’t he just do the Love Island Games?” a fourth asked.

But who will he want to couple up with? Well, here’s the full list of former islanders who are once again looking for love.

Love Island 2025 All Stars line-up

Gabby makes her return (Credit: ITV)

1. Gabby Allen

Gabby Allen, 32, from season 3 of the show is about to re-enter the villa, eight years after her first stint.

As for why she decided to take the plunge, Gabby admitted: “I’ve grown up a lot, but I just haven’t found ‘the one’ yet.”

Long-term viewers will remember Gabby finished in fourth place alongside Marcel Somerville. The pair stayed together for almost a year until Marcel admitted to cheating on her while on holiday with her. But it looks like they could be set for a fiery reunion…

Marcel is going to have an awkward reunion with his ex (Credit: ITV)

2. Marcel Somerville

Yep, Gabby’s ex. The 39-year-old Blazin’ Squad star is heading back to find love once again, months after the breakdown of his marriage.

After he and Gabby split, Marcel married Rebecca Vieira in 2022. But in March 2024, Marcel moved out of their family home and deleted all trace of his wife from social media.

Not long after their split, Rebecca took to her own Instagram to admit she cheated on Marcel, sending him a public apology. The pair had a son, Roman, together in 2021.

As for why he’s heading back to Love Island, he admitted: “My life is at a crossroads. I have the opportunity to do Love Island. So I thought, why not?”

Curtis is back for the third time (Credit: ITV)

3. Curtis Pritchard

A few years after his very public relationship and break-up with Maura, Curtis feels like he is ready for love once more.

He said: “The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. I haven’t found my true love. So I thought let’s give it another go.

“It was great fun last time; a lot of emotions. I feel excited to go back. I’m going to have a great fun time and hopefully leave with someone. It’s exciting.”

Kaz is back (Credit: ITV)

4. Kaz Crossley

As another islander from one of the earlier seasons, Kaz is ready and wanting some “surprises” to come her way.

The 29-year-old hopeful was on season 4 of the dating show, but admits as it “was so long ago” she can’t wait “to mingle with people from different series.”

Reminiscing on her first time round, she said: “It was so amazing and so much fun! I’m even more mature now so I’m ready to find a relationship.”

Nas is back (Credit: ITV)

5. Nas Majeed

The 28 year old only ended his relationship with Eva Zapico in March 2024, after they met on season 6 of the show.

So after a successful go first-time round, when Nas had the opportunity to go back, he took it.

As for what he’s looking for, he admitted “Someone kind, considerate and caring – the fundamental stuff.”

Fan-favourite Catherine returns (Credit: ITV)

6. Catherine Agbaje

One of the more recent returnees, 24-year-old Catherine was a firm favourite in the villa during 2023’s season 10.

She said: “I want to find love again. I want to give it another shot because it works.”

And as for the advice she is going to try to take, Catherine said she’s telling herself: “Don’t stay if you see red flags.”

Olivia is also making a comeback (Credit: ITV)

7. Olivia Hawkins

29-year-old Olivia took part in the winter season in 2023. But faced a lot of backlash during her time.

She said: “People misinterpret my honesty and how real I am. I’m unapologetically myself.”

Ronnie was just on last year’s season (Credit: ITV)

8. Ronnie Vint

Ronnie was on the most recent season of Love Island last summer, but after his time with co-star Harriet came to an end, he wants another shot.

But as for things he would do differently this time, Ronnie confessed: “Hopefully less triangles.”

The OG Scott Thomas is back (Credit: ITV)

9. Scott Thomas

The 36 year old first appeared in the villa way back in season 2. So as one of the real OGs, Scott is ready for love again.

He admitted: “I’ve been on a massive journey over the last five years. I’ve been working on sobriety, personal growth and self development. When I first went into the villa I was a bit of a boy.”

His hope is to find a relationship similar to that of his twin brother Adam Thomas and his wife Caroline.

Luca makes his return (Credit: ITV)

10. Luca Bish

The 25 year old took part in season 8, leaving second place with Gemma Owen.

Now, Luca wants to show who he truly is. He admitted: “It taught me so much about myself, especially as I can go back and watch it. It’s good to reflect.”

India previously finished third (Credit: ITV)

11. India Reynolds

The 34 year old left season 4 with fan-favourite Ovie Soko, but having been single for two and a half years, India is ready to “settle down”.

She said: “I think I’m a bit more confident now because I’m older.”

Elma returns to the villa (Credit: ITV)

12. Elma Pazar

The 32 year old wasn’t in the villa for very long during season 5, so she is ready to have her stay last a while longer.

She admitted: “I want to have fun and I want to give it a proper go this time.”

Love Island: All Stars kicks off on ITV2 on Monday (January 13) at 9pm.

