Former Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague has revealed in an interview that she “wanted to get married” to Tommy Fury – and that the date was set for September 2025.

But it wasn’t meant to be. The pair parted ways on August 14.

They had 20 million social media followers between them. Tommy proposed on a clifftop in Ibiza in July 2023. Their split? It was a “bit of a shock,” Molly-Mae has said.

Molly-Mae says she ‘wanted to get married next September’ (Credit: MollyMae/YouTube)

Molly-Mae Hague on Tommy Fury split

It was in the diary, and planning was underway.

Molly-Mae told British Vogue for its December 2024 issue that it “was a bit of a shock,” the way her relationship with Tommy ended.

I didn’t want what happened to happen.

In the interview, she mentioned “circumstances” without going into them.

“I didn’t want what happened to happen,” she said. Vogue’s Sirin Kale added that she was “putting on a brave face” during their conversation, but was “clearly so sad”.

Molly-Mae and Tommy split on August 24, 2024 (Credit: MollyMae/YouTube)

“I wanted to get married next September,” the Love Island star elucidated. “And it’s very hard when it’s kind of taken away. But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him.”

She’d do a better job of managing the whole situation now, after what she’s been through and learned about herself, she said.

Molly added: “Was I planning a big wedding because I wanted that image of a big wedding and the beautiful photographs and that moment that everyone would have expected from us on social media? Probably.

“Would I be more confident now, after everything that’s happened and learning even more about myself, to say, actually, that doesn’t even make me happy, screw the big Instagram moment, I’m going to do it this way? Definitely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly and Tommy daughter

Molly-Mae gave birth to Bambi Fury on January 23, 2023. In the weeks after her birth, Molly-Mae told Vogue that her sister Zoe was a huge help with the baby.

Meanwhile, she and Tommy want to keep what happened during the breakdown of their relationship between them – “for Bambi’s sake”.

She said she thinks Tommy will “talk about things eventually” and when he’s “ready”.

Molly-Mae added that it’s “not like it’s gossip, it’s real life and it’s, you know, it’s a really deep situation”.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague set for ‘TV tell-all’ on Tommy Fury split after his controversial This Morning appearance

So, what do you think happened between Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.