Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury going their separate ways was a shock to many social media fans.

The pair spent five years together after sparks flew on Love Island, share daughter Bambi and were even engaged.

However, it seems Molly-Mae may be gearing up to tell-all on their split and shed light on what went wrong.

Molly-Mae Hague set for Tommy Fury ‘tell-all’

A source close to the star alleged to Heat: “Molly-Mae is really excited about the new TV show and has been working with a film crew for several weeks now. The programme is a fly-on-the-wall look at her life and will be focusing on how she juggles her work life and being a parent.”

The media storm about Molly and Tommy’s split has been swirling with rumours as to why they broke up. And even speculating over whether the pair had reunited after Molly was spotted wearing her engagement ring.

Despite countless fans urging Molly to spill the beans, she told her YouTube viewers: “I’m not swiping it under the carpet. But, publicly, it’s not something that I want to go into or discuss. For myself, but also out of respect for Tommy. Because he’s Bambi’s dad.”

“Given what happened with Tommy, producers will be keen to try to get loads of content showing how Molly-Mae is coping with life as a single mum,” the source claimed.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury news

“She has no intention of going into any sordid details. But she’s also very comfortable in her own skin and isn’t afraid of letting people into her world. She’s spent a large part of her life as a reality TV star, so making her own show felt like the next natural step. It’ll also feature many of her friends and family who have been really instrumental in helping her through all this.”

It comes after Tommy dubbed Molly his soulmate in his recent memoir release, Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life As A Fury.

Tommy also starred on This Morning to promote the book where he insisted that their split would be kept private.

Leaving viewers unimpressed, Tommy stated: “Of course, there’s a lot of critics out there and there will be critics out there till the day I die if there’s a bandwagon to jump on. But out of respect for Molly and out of respect for myself and for us I’m going to let us deal with that in private as much as we can.

“I’m just happy to be here today to talk about my book. I just want to leave all that stuff to me and Molly.”

