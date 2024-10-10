Tommy Fury appeared on This Morning today (October 10), but if viewers thought he’d be spilling all the goss on his split from Molly-Mae Hague then they were very much mistaken.

Hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcomed Tommy to the show to chat about his new book, which is out today. And it soon became clear that, despite numerous probing questions from the host, Tommy was very much sticking to his brief of selling his book.

Tommy Fury had a book to sell and he wasn’t deviating from that on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Tommy Fury shuts down Molly-Mae questions

Ben opened the chat by acknowledging “it’s been a tough couple of months” for Tommy and asking: “How are you doing?:

“I’m feeling okay, I’m feeling good,” he said. “Obviously it’s been very tough for me, very hard times. But I’ve been knuckling down to my training, taking my daughter to ballet, swimming and messy play. I’ve been keeping myself busy, and of course the book, very excited to launch that today, it’s going to be an amazing day.”

Ben then said the couple’s relationship has been public, so anything that goes wrong will also be played out in public, how’s he dealt with criticism levelled at him? “People immediately jumped to the conclusion that you’d done something wrong,” Ben said.

“Of course, there’s a lot of critics out there and there will be critics out there till the day I die if there’s a bandwagon to jump on. But out of respect for Molly and out of respect for myself and for us I’m going to let us deal with that in private as much as we can. I’m just happy to be here today to talk about my book. I just want to leave all that stuff to me and Molly,” he said.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on Love Island and are currently co-parenting daughter Bambi (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s been tough but I talk about it in there’

“But you did add an extra chapter and you did address the accusation that you cheated on her,” Ben pushed.

“Like I say, I’m just going to leave all that stuff for me and Molly to deal with. The whole world has seen what we’ve been going through for the last month or two months,” he said.

“But in the book it’s something you categorically deny,” Ben pushed again.

“Yes, I added a last chapter in there and what I did was I put all my feelings leading up to and during that time. Like I said, it’s all in the book, all my feelings are in the book. In there I talk about my feelings over the past two months. It has been tough, but I talk about it all in there.”

Cat then decided to give it a try. “It’s easy for the media to class one person as the villian and one as the victim,” she said, playing good cop. “But you want to be in a position to co-parent.”

“Me, Molly and Bambi are a family, a family unit and we’re going to tackle this in private,” Tommy reiterated.

“Would you like to get back together?” Ben asked, biting the bullet. “It’s my family, I’ll love them till the day I die,” Tommy concluded, before talk moved to his boxing career.

We don’t care about your book, Tommy #thismorning pic.twitter.com/nBnCpYm3A7 — Pat and Peggy’s third (@unetvlovergirl) October 10, 2024

Viewers react

This Morning viewers were quick to jump on the hashtag and admit all they tuned in for was the Molly-Mae split goss.

“What a waste of 12 minutes,” blasted one. “This has been 10 minutes longer than it needed to be,” said another.

“All we want to know about is what really happened with him and Molly!!” said another. “We don’t care about your book, Tommy,” said another. “Answer the damn question!”

“You can say you love her and you’re a family as much as you want, Tommy. But the Academy aren’t going to be giving you any awards for that performance,” said another. “Deluded that he thinks he has world wide fame. It’s all the book, that he never probably wrote or read,” said another.

“It’s all in the book folk…you can read about it it all in there…..don’t all rush at once!” another added. “The plus side is if anyone receives his book as a present this Christmas, it looks the perfect size to balance a wobbly table,” another quipped.

