Molly-Mae Hague baffles fans as she flashes engagement ring amid Tommy Fury ‘romantic’ nights in rumours

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury famously split in August amid rampant rumours regarding Tommy’s alleged infidelity – which he has since denied.

Regardless, Molly shared an emotional announcement detailing their separation and kept a largely low profile amid the fallout. She later thanked fans for their support in a heartfelt post to social media. In the days to follow, Molly gave a glimpse into her dramatically different life in a candid vlog where she hinted at a new chapter in her career.

Now, Molly has announced her new project and consequently sent the rumour mill churning with speculation over a possible reunion between herself and Tommy.

Molly-Mae announced her split with Tommy Fury last month (Credit: Youtube)

Molly-Mae flashes engagement ring from Tommy Fury

The speculation comes in wake of rumours the pair had been enjoying cosy nights in at Molly’s £4m mansion home. Over the weekend, Molly has further baffled fans as she shared a clip announcing her latest business venture – a new brand dubbed Maebe.

In the elegant promotional video, Molly could be seen sporting a chic business casual outfit, however, one accessory in particular really caught social media users eyes. Yep, her sparkling engagement ring.

In reaction, countless fans flocked to the comment section, with one stating: “Engagement ring on.”

Another said: “The ring,” followed by a string of shocked emojis.

A third questioned: “When was this filmed?”

Another commented: “The ring on fingerrrrrr,” [sic]

Meanwhile, other fans defended the video and insisted that it must have been recorded prior to their split. One said: “Maebe this was filmed a while ago, ignore the ring guys x.” [sic]

Another guessed: “Going by YouTube, I think it was filmed around mid July/first week of August.”

“Oh my god this could be pre-filmed why is everyone hating with no facts,” remarked another.

Molly and Tommy reunion rumours

Elsewhere, insiders have alleged that the pair could be on the brink of a potential reconciliation due to claims that they have been spending romantic nights in together…

An insider alleged to the Mail Online: “Molly-Mae and Tommy appear to be finding a way through their issues. Some close to them are even going as far as to say they are heading for a full-on reconciliation.

Tommy Fury has denied cheating claims (Credit: YouTube)

“It might come as a surprise to many but, despite what might have gone on, they adore one another. They as good as grew up together, they were barely 20 when they met and they have navigated the whole fame thing together. That bond and those times can never be taken from them.”

ED! has contacted Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s representatives for comment.

