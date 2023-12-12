Molly Mae admits things aren’t always ‘sunshine and roses’ as she addresses Tommy Fury split rumours

Molly-Mae Hague has finally addressed split rumours that have surrounded herself and fiancé Tommy Fury recently.

Molly, 24, revealed that she’s been bombarded with questions about her relationship with Tommy recently. It comes after Tommy failed to mention Molly in his new Instagram post about baby Bambi.

Molly Mae addressed rumours of her split with Tommy Fury (Credit: ITV)

Molly-Mae addressed rumours of a split with Tommy Fury

In a new YouTube video, Molly shed light on how she finds it difficult to have a relationship in the public eye, as it can be a bit “tricky” when things go wrong.

The Love Island star said: “Everyone is asking about relationships and how things are and I get it, just general questions people want to know.”

She continued: “When I put that Q&A box, I should have known what everyone was going to be asking questions about.”

She also explained that things “aren’t always going to be sunshine and roses,” especially with a spotlight constantly on their relationship.

“What I would say, having a relationship in the public eye, you deal with things that people in private relationships deal with but everyone is commenting on it and everyone sees it and everyone’s all eyes, it’s like a fishbowl, that’s quite tricky,” she continued.

Molly-Mae spoke in a new YouTube video (Credit: Molly-Mae / YouTube)

She mentioned how ups and downs are part of relationships

She added: “Things that people deal with in private or maybe they don’t deal with it, everyone has different things they deal with in their relationship and lives. Sometimes it’s tricky that things aren’t always going to be perfect and aren’t always going to be sunshine and roses.

“But when they aren’t you have millions of people giving their opinion on it and talking about it.”

Despite this, Molly said that she finds it “really sweet” that people have checked up on her and made sure their relationship is okay. However, she also said that she was fine and “it’s just another day at the office.”

She added: “You can’t have a relationship in the public eye and then not expect things to be in the public eye and spoken about when things don’t go to plan, do you know what I’m saying?

While she said it did annoy her when everyone questioned her relationship – the reality star also admitted she has signed up for it as she’s in the showbiz industry.

“I really don’t care what is said about me. Tommy, my relationship. It sounds like a cliche but you do massively grow a thick skin like an elephant. I’m immune to it. It doesn’t even resonate to me,” she concluded.

