Molly-Mae fights back tears as she records another video without her engagement ring amid Tommy split rumours

Molly-Mae Hague has posted yet another video without her engagement ring, this time teary-eyed, further fuelling rumours that she has split from Love Island sweetheart Tommy Fury.

Have Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split up?

Fans began fearing the worst for the power couple after a video emerged on TikTok of Tommy partying with a mystery girl in UAE during the F1 Grand Prix.

Shortly after, Molly-Mae posted a makeup routine on YouTube where her chunky diamond engagement ring was noticeably absent.

Molly-Mae’s engagement ring continues to be missing from her finger (Credit: YouTube)

Adding further fuel to the rumours, Tommy then shared an Instagram post on his return home to say how much he had missed baby Bambi, but no mention of his missus.

Molly-Mae latest vlog

Now the plot has thickened further, with Molly-Mae telling fans in a new vlog that she has been “going through it”.

“Guys I don’t really know what to come on here and tell you right now.” She said in the half-hour long video, mysteriously titled “A New Journey Begins”.

“I know how bad I look.” She continued, rubbing her eyes, “Trust me, however bad I look, I feel 20 times worse.”

Fans think Molly-Mae might have split up with Tommy (Credit: YouTube)

After flashing her ring-less hands multiple times throughout, she then closed the vlog by opening up further:

“If I’m completely honest, I have been going through it in more ways than one,” she then admitted. She then apologised that the vlog was “one of the worst ones I’ve ever created.”

“I am hoping, in, I’d say about a week, I might be in a place mentally, physically, and emotionally where I can start filming some proper content for you guys again and get back on my channel.” She went on, “So just please bear with me, I am really, really desperate to come back to you guys.”

