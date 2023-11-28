Molly-Mae fuels rumours she’s split from Tommy Fury as she shares video sans engagement ring on Instagram

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has shared her first social media post since fiancé Tommy Fury was pictured partying with girls in the UAE.

And there was one noticeable item missing from Molly-Mae’s look… her £600k engagement ring.

Sharing a Get Ready With Me on Instagram yesterday (27 November), Molly-Mae made no mention of Tommy’s mishap.

She said: “Good morning guys. Coming to you this morning looking very crazy. I’ve just washed and set my hair and I thought I would take these out on camera just to see. Wow, she’s curly, she’s a curly wurly girly!”

As Molly-Mae, 24, took out her rollers she added: “This evening I have an event on, I have something to get glam for. Wow. It’s giving nineties mom. It’s giving nineties rich aunt vibes.”

Molly-Mae previously shared her diamond engagement ring on her YouTube channel (Credit: MollyMae / YouTube)

Molly-Mae missing engagement ring

The reality TV star then went on to share her makeup routine with her 7.8million followers. But she didn’t wear the massive sparkler throughout.

Boxer Tommy, 24, jetted to the UAE for the F1 Grand Prix and made the most of Dubai’s party scene.

Tommy partied with rapper Chris Brown after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. A TikTok video then surfaced showing Tommy being approached by a mystery brunette in a club.

The woman playfully grabbed his face and squeezed his cheeks as he danced behind her. Tommy turned away but then can be seen looking back as she danced in the crowd.

Meanwhile, his fiancée was back at home in the UK looking after their 11-month-old baby.

ED! has contacted Molly-Mae and Tommy’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy TNT Fury (@tommyfury)

Molly-Mae fans suggest it’s no big deal

Molly-Mae has made no mention of the embarrassing incident. And when Tommy landed back in the UK, his priorities were on seeing his baby daughter Bambi. But it could be that he has some serious explaining to do, too.

However, some fans have been quick to point out that Molly-Mae regularly doesn’t wear her engagement ring. One said on Instagram: “Go back and look through her pictures over the last few months, she doesn’t have her engagement ring on then either. Maybe she doesn’t like to flash it about.”

Earlier this year Molly-Mae opened up about her and Tommy’s wedding plans.

The couple, who got engaged in Ibiza in July, intend to get married in 2025. Molly-Mae said: “I had visions of just running off to a little chapel to do it.

“It is so much money and planning. How will I find the mental space for this? We’re not in any rush.”

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce they’re engaged with beautiful video featuring baby daughter.

What do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.