Tommy Fury fails to mention Molly Mae in new Insta post about baby Bambi amid split rumours

Tommy Fury has failed to mention his missus and baby mama Molly-Mae Hague in a new social media post, amid split rumours.

The boxer and mogul first struck up a romance back in 2019 when they appeared on Love Island. Fast forward to now, and the pair have welcomed their first child and recently got engaged.

However, this week, it was alleged that the pair had split. And now, Tommy has fuelled rumours via a social media snap.

The couple welcomed a daughter earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Tommy ‘snubs’ Molly-Mae amid split claims

Tommy has recently headed back to the UK from Dubai where he attended the F1 Grand Prix. While abroad, he got plenty of tongues wagging when he was spotted with another woman.

In a clip shared online, Tommy can be seen dancing alongside rapper Chris Brown, while talking and dancing with a mystery woman. Meanwhile, his fiancée was back at home in the UK looking after their 11-month-old baby.

And this week, and back in the UK, Tommy revealed on social media what he missed most about being away from home – and it wasn’t Molly-Mae.

Taking to his Instagram, Tommy uploaded an adorable snap of their tot, Bambi. In the caption, and snubbing Molly, he wrote: “Oh how I’ve missed that cheeky face.”

Split rumours have hit the couple recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae ditches engagement ring

It comes after Molly ditched her engagement ring following the video of Tommy in Dubai making its rounds online. Sharing a Get Ready With Me on Instagram on Monday (27 November), Molly-Mae made no mention of Tommy’s mishap.

She said: “Good morning guys. Coming to you this morning looking very crazy. I’ve just washed and set my hair and I thought I would take these out on camera just to see. Wow, she’s curly, she’s a curly wurly girly!”

The reality TV star then went on to share her makeup routine with her 7.8million followers. But she didn’t wear her massive sparkler throughout.

Molly ‘doesn’t like Tommy partying hard’

Speaking about the video a source told The Sun: “Molly has made no secret of the fact she doesn’t like it when Tommy parties too hard. This weekend has ended up being a real embarrassment to her. She was mortified when she kept getting tagged in videos while she was just trying to enjoy a festive weekend with Bambi.”

They continued. “She has told Tommy it really has to stop now he’s a dad and has told him to ditch some of his pals, who she thinks are a bad influence. There are certain people he always goes too far with and it would be easier for everyone if they were out of his life.”

