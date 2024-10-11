Tommy Fury appeared to send a ‘secret sign’ to ex Molly-Mae Hague during his interview on This Morning.

Boxer Tommy and Molly announced their shock split in August. The pair, who got together in 2019 on Love Island, share a daughter, Bambi.

And this week, Tommy sat down for his first TV interview since their split. But it seems Tommy might have sent a message to Molly while on the show.

The pair split this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tommy Fury ‘sends secret message’ to Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy appeared on This Morning on Thursday (October 10) to promote his new book. Chatting to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Tommy was soon quizzed on his split with Molly.

However, the reality TV star was reportedly wearing the promise ring that Molly got him before their engagement.

The gold band was also worn by Tommy during a recent YouTube video. And fans were quick to point it out, with one writing: “Nice to see you’re still wearing your ring maybe there’s still hope and good to see you back training.”

Someone else explained: “It’s a promise ring not an engagement ring he’s been wearing it long before they were engaged.”

Tommy was wearing his promise ring (Credit: ITV)

Tommy Fury on split from Molly-Mae Hague

Talking about his split from Molly on This Morning, Tommy said: “But out of respect for Molly and out of respect for myself and for us I’m going to let us deal with that in private as much as we can.”

“I’m just happy to be here today to talk about my book. I just want to leave all that stuff to me and Molly,” he added.

“But you did add an extra chapter and you did address the accusation that you cheated on her,” co-host Ben pushed.

“Like I say, I’m just going to leave all that stuff for me and Molly to deal with. The whole world has seen what we’ve been going through for the last month or two months,” Tommy said.

Tommy appeared on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

Tommy Fury appears on This Morning

“But in the book it’s something you categorically deny,” Ben pushed again.

“Yes, I added a last chapter in there and what I did was I put all my feelings leading up to and during that time. Like I said, it’s all in the book, all my feelings are in the book. In there I talk about my feelings over the past two months. It has been tough, but I talk about it all in there,” Tommy revealed.

