Molly-Mae Hague’s new documentary Behind It All has shared a glimpse into her complicated relationship with Tommy Fury. The former couple, who share daughter Bambi, split back in August.

However, it seems the fashion mogul always had plans for the pair to get their romance back on track…

Molly-Mae Hague has detailed her hopes for the future (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Molly-Mae Hague admits she wants ‘another baby’ with Tommy Fury

This week, Tommy admitted that it was his issue with alcohol that caused the pair to call it quits and not infidelity claims that had hit headlines.

In fact, Tommy’s addiction struggle, although challenging, doesn’t mean that the pair are irreconcilable, according to Molly-Mae’s latest admission.

The influencer disclosed in her new documentary that despite spending time apart from Tommy, she still has hopes for the pair to “grow old” together and “have another baby”.

In the documentary, which launched on Prime Video today (January 17), Molly-Mae detailed her relationship struggles with her sister Zoe.

Zoe’s also shared her thoughts (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Molly-Mae Hague bares all in Behind It All documentary

Reflecting on a text from Tommy whilst filming at her Cheshire home, Molly-Mae explained: “We’re just going round and around in circles. We’re not moving forwards. Everything has been a lot. I feel like I could burst into tears today.”

She admitted to her sister: “It is mainly Tommy. It’s just thing after thing at the minute.”

It was here that a glum Molly admitted her hopes for their reunion: “Up until now I had the mindset that we would end up back together one day, but right now we need to be apart, and he needs to work on himself. But how it’s working this week is that maybe we are just done.”

Zoe then suggested that the former couple should “draw a line in the sand”, to which Molly replied: “But I don’t want to because I don’t want to end it. I knew we were going to get back together.”

Molly-Mae’s hopes for Tommy Fury ‘reunion’

Zoe then questioned Molly’s beliefs, to which the star insisted: “I did know that. That’s why I’ve been okay. Why do you think I’ve not cried?”

Growing frustrated, Molly continued: “All I want in this life is to be with him, and to have another baby with him, and to grow old as a family. And to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want.”

Her sister then advised: “You’ve got to be incredibly strong in this situation.”

An emotional Molly then stated: “I just feel like everything this week has been building up. It’s just kind of realising that maybe these problems are just not going to go away.”

‘I never had me down for this situation’

“No matter how much I want things to fix themselves and just be a happy family forever, it’s just kind of realising that is kind of not possible.

“Honest to God, I never, ever, ever, ever had me down for this situation. I can’t go through a break-up and all of this stuff with Bambi and be a mum and everything else. I genuinely didn’t think we wouldn’t get back together.”

The pair were together five years before their split. They famously found love together on Love Island.

