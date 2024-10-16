Molly-Mae Hague has an incredible eye for design and her picture-perfect Cheshire house proves this.

In wake of launching her very own fashion brand last month, dubbed Maebe, Molly has proven that fashion and social media aren’t the only things she has a flair for – interior design is right up her alley too.

The former reality star has taken to her home Instagram page, Molly Maison, and shared a jaw-dropping glimpse into the estimated ‘£800k’ remodel of her plush pad, according to reports.

Molly-Mae has shared a fresh glimpse into her stunning mansion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly-Mae Hague shows off stunning house

Since moving to the dreamy abode in 2022, Molly has kept looks into her home pretty vague, due to enduring a terrifying robbery in 2021.

Now, she has shared a better view of the stunning renovations that have taken place at her swanky six-bedroom property, which includes elegant furniture and a neutral colour palette.

Molly shared a string of snaps of her mansion on social media earlier this week and gushed: “Home life is my favourite life.”

The first photo showed off a giant oval bathtub filled to the brim with bubbles and decorated with a handy bath tray, adorned with an array of luxury products and a fancy Diptyque candle (loved by influencers) that could set you back up to a whopping £200!

Evidently, the bathroom looked like the perfect spot to unwind with its opulent marble flooring, panelled walls and chic gold accents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOLLY-MAISON (@mollymaison)

Molly also shared her organisation skills with a snap of her kitchen cupboard filled with neatly decanted ingredients stored in aesthetically pleasing glass jars with wooden lids.

Amongst the photos, Molly snapped a heartwarming photo of Bambi hiding in her very own mini closet. Well, if we had a wardrobe as stylish as that Bambi, we’d spend all day in there too!

The fashion brand owner also flaunted her love for perfumes, snapping shelf after shelf of designer perfumes from Tom Ford to Maison Francis Kurkdjian – leaving her followers envious.

Molly-Mae is known for her chic style (Credit: Aaron Parfitt)

One penned: “The fragrances for me.”

Another agreed: “Your perfume collection,” followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Fans react to Molly-Mae’s jaw-dropping home

The star took a snap of her stunning all-white office, fit with book shelves, a cosy white sofa, marble flooring and an expensive Apple computer.

One eagle-eyed follower pointed out that a large Louis Vuitton box, a bouquet of flowers and a display of balloons decorated her desk, commenting: “Nobody mentioning the giant bouquet and Louis box.”

Maybe Molly has a secret admirer?!

In the highlights, Molly also posed for a quick selfie in a monochromatic tracksuit as well as a sweet photo snuggled up with Bambi whilst sporting matching pyjamas – awww!

Of course, the star’s fans hyped her up in the comment section, complimenting her appearance as well as her luxurious home.

One wrote: “Your home is sooo beautiful.” [sic]

Another agreed: ‘The most stunning home ever.”

“Gorgeous Molly,” remarked another.

Molly has previously explained that the gorgeous property was filled with a lot of green decor and despite enjoying the pops of colour, she wished to transform her home into a blank canvas. Obviously, she has certainly achieved making it into a neutral haven!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOLLY-MAISON (@mollymaison)

Just last week, Molly showed off her Halloween decorations and made it very clear that she is getting into the swing of the festivities as she snapped Bambi adorably posing by a plethora of pumpkins and lanterns.

She captioned the post: “NOTHING beats this for me. P.S the lanterns flicker and it brings me more joy than I can explain.” [sic]

There’s nothing quite like Molly’s maison, that’s for sure!

Read more: Shirlie Kemp shows off impressive ‘before and after’ transformation of cottage on grounds of gorgeous Victorian home

So, are you a fan of Molly-Mae’s interior design skills? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.