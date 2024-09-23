Shirlie Kemp shows off impressive ‘before and after’ transformation of cottage on grounds of gorgeous Victorian home

Shirlie Kemp likes to share updates at her cottage, dubbed Maison No.9, on Instagram – to document each renovation that she has underway.

This week is no different, as Shirlie has wowed us again with an impressive upgrade to the cottage that sits on the grounds of her Hertfordshire mansion.

Not only have Martin and Shirlie Kemp transformed the inside of their Victorian mansion, they have moved on to making drastic changes to the grounds of their property…

Shirlie and Martin bought the property in 2021 (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Shirlie Kemp shows off cottage renovation

Taking to her home Instagram account, @Maisonnumber9, Shirlie penned: “Cottage garden before,” alongside a snap of the outdoor area. The before snap appeared a little drab, with patches of bald lawn and clumps of weeds.

Shirlie shared an update to her cottage on Instagram (Credit: Instagram / @maisonnumber9 / Shirlie Kemp)

It was the after photo, which was later shared to the stories of Shirlie’s home account, which showed the impressive garden makeover.

The newly preened outdoor area showed off newly laid flagstones, lush green shrubbery, a statement plant plot and a sprinkle of eye-catching purple flowers.

The outdoor area surrounds the fully functional cottage that the couple renovated for extra space away from their main home.

Shirlie has previously shown the inside of the cottage’s kitchen – with a stark contrast to the pristine, modern kitchen in their mansion.

The garden has undergone a major update (Credit: Instagram / @maisonnumber9 / Shirlie Kemp)

Shirlie Kemp’s home

The cottage kitchen boasts a more rustic feel with a neutral colour palette, wooden cabinets in a stylish stone shade, feature lighting and accents of wicker and natural wood.

Shirlie recently shared an update to her home account’s page showcasing a part of the property that they haven’t managed to update.

In fact, Shirlie explained that they couldn’t give the broken-down greenhouse a makeover due to its location. She penned alongside the clip: “Although we have achieved most of the things that needed repairing and restoring, the broken green house was one thing that I wasn’t able to tick off the list!

“There’s always things you wish you had done differently. And I so wish I could have restored this, as I have always wanted a green house. But it was actually positioned so close to the trees that it’s quite dangerous and that’s the reason it became derelict in the first place. I do wish we could have restored you though.”

According to reports Shirlie and Martin purchased their stunning home back in 2021 and had plans for a five-year renovation.

However, it seems the transformation of their residence has already come along leaps and bounds! We are very impressed!

