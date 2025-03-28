Alison Hammond has revealed why she turned down a chance to appear on this year’s series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Brummie favourite Alison, 50, shot to fame in 2002 thanks to her appearance on Big Brother. Since then, she’s become one of TV’s go-to presenters.

However, with a new series of Celebrity Big Brother just over a week away, Alison has now shared why she turned down starring in the series.

Alison reveals she was asked to go on this year’s CBB (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond turns down Celeb Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother returns to screens next month on Monday, April 7.

Last year’s series saw the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Zeze Millz, Louis Walsh and Colson Smith head inside the famous house. But it was reality star David Potts who was crowned the champ.

As for the rumoured celebs taking part in the upcoming series, Jack P. Shepherd, Tommy Fury and Rebekah Vardy to Ronan Keating are among the stars said to be living in the pad.

However, one famous face who won’t be making an appearance is Alison – despite being asked.

Alison shot to fame on Big Brother (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Alison say no to Celeb Big Brother?

This week, Alison appeared on Gaby Roslin’s Magic Radio show.

Recall her time on Big Brother, Alison said: “I was the second person to be evicted. It’s unbelievable when you look back, that chain of events was so correct for me.

“If I won it, I don’t think life would have gone in the same direction. I’m so grateful for Big Brother.”

The TV star was then quizzed on whether she would go back on the show.

Fans ‘gutted’

“I’ve just got asked and I said no,” Alison revealed.

She explained: “Yeah, they asked me and I said no I wouldn’t do it again. I just think I’ve done it, haven’t I?”

The clip of Alison’s interview was posted online after – and fans were left gutted at the TV star turning down Celebrity Big Brother.

“Girl what? They could have put Judi Love in there with her — it would’ve been TV GOLD,” said one person.

Another fan wrote: “Gutted,” and a third penned: “She would have been amazing.”

Celebrity Big Brother latest

Meanwhile this week, it was reported that 90s singer Chesney Hawkes has signed up for Celebrity Big Brother.

The One And Only hitmaker is planning a music comeback but will allegedly appear on the show before releasing his new album.

“Chesney Hawkes is one of those rare British celebrities who crosses generational divides,” a TV insider told The Sun.

“Everyone knows The One and Only even if the youngsters might not recognise his name. He’s also had decades in showbiz so CBB bosses hope he’ll be loose-lipped about celebrity encounters over the years, just like Louis Walsh last year.”

