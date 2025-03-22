Viewers had mixed opinions about Alison Hammond presenting Comic Relief for the BBC last night.

The 50-year-old television star was one of the many hosts of the show on Friday (March 21) evening, which also included Alesha Dixon, Davina McCall, and Joel Dommett. This year marked Alison’s first time presenting Comic Relief.

Alison hosted Comic Relief for the first time (Credit: BBC)

Viewers verdict on Alison Hammond hosting Comic Relief

Since rising to fame on Big Brother in 2002, the reality star turned national treasure has remained on our screens as the host of This Morning, For the Love of Dogs, and Bake Off, to name a few.

However, despite a booked-and-busy career that continues to see her reach new heights, it seems not all viewers were pleased to see Alison on Comic Relief as one viewer declared: “Comic relief ….Alison Hammond…no thanks.”

“#ComicRelief sorry. Saw Alison Hammond and no,” another person shared on X, formerly Twitter.

“Comic Relief could make a fortune if you could donate to get Alison Hammond banned from the telly,” a third remarked.

“Switches over to #comicrelief sees Alison Hammond and immediately switches back off. Why does she have to be on everything,” a fourth said.

“Turned over now Alison hammond is on,” another viewer said.

“Is there anything Alison Hammond isn’t on?” someone asked.

Viewers had a mixed reaction to Alison last night (Credit: BBC)

‘I am not here for the hate that Alison Hammond gets’

That said, not everyone was turned off by Alison. One fan even came to her defense, stating: “I am not here for the hate that Alison Hammond gets.”

“Great to see Alison Hammond on Comic Relief. Happy 40th,” another said.

“Well done for last night,” a third fan wrote on her Instagram.

“You’re just the best @alisonhammond55 keeping it real for the public,” another person shared.

