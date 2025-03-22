Singer and TV star Alesha Dixon divided viewers with her dress while hosting Comic Relief last night.

The former Strictly champion, who is currently on the panel of Britain’s Got Talent, hosted this year’s Comic Relief show on Friday (March 21) night. She was joined by a whole range of star-studded presenters, including Davina McCall, Alison Hammond, and Jonathan Ross, to help raise as much money for charity.

However, while Alesha’s presenting skills remain top notch, fans at home couldn’t help but be distracted by her fashion choice.

Last night, Alesha hosted Comic Relief (Credit: BBC)

Alesha Dixon divides Comic Relief viewers

For last night’s gig, Alesha stunned in a strapless white minidress that featured an ornate flower-esque 3D design. She paired the look with heels and accessorized herself with elegant earrings.

The One Night Stand hitmaker opted for her locks to be down and behind her shoulders while sporting a fairly natural makeup look.

Despite her natural charisma and bubbly personality, viewers at home playfully mocked Alesha’s fashion.

“What on earth is Alesha Dixon wearing, looks like a mucky unironed sheet,” one user wrote on X.

“Alesha Dixon looks like she’s wrapped in toilet paper!” another person shared.

“Has Alesha Dixon just gotten out of the bath? Looks like she’s just wrapped a towel around herself,” a third remarked.

Others, on the other hand, were also distracted by the 46-year-old’s incredible beauty.

“Alesha looks stunning in the white dress,” one person said.

“I’m just here for Alesha’s legs,” another wrote.

Alesha reacted to fashion backlash on Loose Women (Credit: BBC)

‘I like to wear outfits I wouldn’t wear to the shops’

During an appearance on Loose Women last month, Alesha opened up about the reaction to her and Amanda Holden’s fashion on Britain’s Got Talent.

Revealing that she works alongside a stylist for her looks, the BRIT-nominated star said: “Could you imagine being a woman in your 40s and someone is telling you what to wear?”

“I like to wear outfits I wouldn’t wear to the shops,” she added while laughing.

Finding the reaction to her fashion humorous, Alesha stated: “I love the memes. I love it when people come up with funny, quirky things about what you’re wearing.”

The hitmaker recalled one of her purple outfits last year being compared to a Quality Street wrapper, insisting she has a “good sense of humour” about it.

