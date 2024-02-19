Trisha Goddard reveals her cancer has returned and is now incurable: ‘It’s tough’

Trisha Goddard has sadly confirmed her cancer has returned and is “not going away.”.

The TV favourite, 66, who shot to fame in the 1990s hosting programmes like her self-titled chat show and You Are What You Eat, was first diagnosed back in 2008. At the time, she managed to beat it.

However, Trisha has revealed that she now has secondary breast cancer – also known as metastatic or stage 4 breast cancer.

Trish has revealed her cancer has returned (Credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard shares cancer news

In a new interview, Trisha has opened up about her cancer diagnosis. She found out it returned 19 months ago – this time to her bones.

Trisha told HELLO!: “It’s not going to go away. And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed.”

She also explained why she decided to open up about her illness, nothing how she “can’t lie” and “can’t keep making up stories”. Trisha said: “It gets to a stage, after a year and a half, when keeping a secret becomes more of a burden than anything else.”

Trish then revealed how she found out about her diagnosis when she fell over at home. Trisha was running upstairs when she fell and slipped. Injured and in pain, she was stuck on the floor for hours before managing to get an ambulance to take her to hospital – where she learned the news. She said the first thing she asked was if she was “going to die”.

Trisha, who lives in America with her husband Allen, added: “When you go to the doctors in the States, there’s a choice of three little boxes you tick for treatment of stage 4 cancer. One is cure, one is life-prolonging and one is palliative. There’s that awful feeling when you’re sitting there thinking, which one? And mine is life-prolonging.”

The TV star admitted her cancer ‘is not going away’ (Credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard admits: ‘This is tough’

Trisha also took to Instagram on Sunday (February 18) to share a snap from her photoshoot and interview with the publication. In the caption, she wrote: “Doing this is tough… I’ve been keeping a difficult secret for 19 months now, but like my new hairstyle – I can’t hide it any more.”

Trisha’s fans and showbiz pals were quick to send their support to the TV presenter. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “You look beautiful Trisha. Only wish this image was accompanying brighter news. Sending you strength, ease and all you need to get through this again.”

Someone else added: “A beautiful, strong and inspirational woman, if anyone can fight like a warrior woman, it’s you. You look amazing and I love your hair.” Singer Beverley Knight penned: “Huge love Trisha.” GMB’s Dr Amir Khan also wrote: “Love you so much as you know, you inspire me every single day.”

