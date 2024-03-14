Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Thursday March 14) saw Fern Britton reveal she is “disappointed and disturbed” to housemates as she tore into Ekin-Su.

Viewers saw housemates offer their nominations for who should be up for eviction in the Kissing Booth, rather than in secret in the Diary Room.

And while Celebrity Big Brother fans may have expected Louis Walsh to be put forward for the viewers’ vote, they weren’t expecting the ferocious roasting a smiling Fern dished out as she explained the reasons for her nominations.

Fern Britton had some uncompromising words for Ekin-Su Credit: ITV)

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

The result of each housemate giving their face-to-face nominations means Louis, Fern, Ekin-Su, David Potts, and Levi Roots are all up for eviction.

They face a double live eviction tomorrow evening (Friday March 15). Louis received the most nominations with eight, and Ekin-Su got four. Meanwhile, David, Fern and Levi all received two nominations.

Louis Walsh’s first nomination is sealed with a kiss in the Kissing Booth (Credit: ITV)

‘Louis is not pulling his weight’

On more than one occasion, Louis’ apparent reluctance to get stuck in with chores around the CBB house was brought up. An emotional Bradley Riches sobbed about how the X Factor judge “doesn’t contribute”. Colson Smith drew a line between his fellow housemates as he reflected on the same topic: “I think we all know who is wanting to do that – and who isn’t.”

David also said Louis is “not pulling his weight”. And Ekin-Su put it: “Louis is a bit lazy. [He should be] a bit more practical with the housework in the home.”

Fern also suggested Louis not coming forward to help means there is a “lot of pressure on everyone else”, and she finds that “irritating”. More than that, she admitted his not tidying up after himself leaves her ‘teeth on edge’. But in comparison to her feelings for Ekin-Su, Fern barely seemed miffed with Louis.

Fern Britton told Ekin-Su: ‘I sometimes think you’re wearing a mask’ (Credit: ITV)

Turning to Ekin-Su, Fern hit back at a remark the former Love Island cast member made when she nominated Fern.

Ekin-Su claimed she and Fern hadn’t had a “deep, deep conversation” involving Fern asking Ekin-Su questions about her life.

Fern, however, objected. She responded coolly: “The answer hasn’t been particularly enlightening.”

She continued, with a sweet tone: “I sometimes think you’re wearing a mask.”

“I feel I don’t know the real you,” Fern also cooed, leaving fans cackling at her approach.

Levi Roots is also up for eviction (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother viewers react to Fern Britton

“Wow Fern’s not holding back #CBBUK,” one taken-aback viewer among many gasped on social media.

Another, referring to the strength of Fern’s words wrote: “Oh Fern is out for blood #CBBUK.”

Fern is out for blood.

“Ohhhh Fern is going for the kill here I LOVE IT #CBBUK,” tweeted a third.

And yet another viewer winced: ‘Fern really didn’t need to drag Ekin-Su as hard as that omg I’m screaming #CBBUK.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

