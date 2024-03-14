Layton Williams is less than impressed with Celebrity Big Brother housemate Ekin-Su Culculoglu after her flirting with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, who has a girlfriend.

Layton and Nikita formed a close bond last year after competing on Strictly together in 2023. The pair made it to the finals but lost out to Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Ekin-Su shut down Louis when he asked if she would date Nikita (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Ekin-Su can ‘trust’ Nikita

During Wednesday night’s episode (March 13), Ekin-Su was asked by Louis Walsh whether she would ever consider dating Nikita.

“No, he’s got a girlfriend. I would never do that,” she replied, instantly shutting down the possibility.

Before leaving, Sharon Osbourne said Nikita had the biggest impact on her while in the house. Following that, Ekin-Su followed Nikita to the bedroom to praise him.

“What Sharon said about you is spot on. I think she did the right thing. You’re a good person and you have good energy and I can trust you,” she told the 26-year-old dancer.

Nikita responded: “Thank you Ekin-Su, that’s really sweet of you.” Ekin-Su added: “It’s because you deserve it.”

Layton addresses ‘awkward’ episode with Ekin-Su (Credit: ITV)

Layton tells Ekin-Su to ‘read the room’

During Big Brother’s Late & Live show straight after, Layton had words for Ekin-Su after he felt uncomfortable watching her.

“That was really awkward to see honestly because I was giving her like fair play girl when she said: ‘Oh no he has a girlfriend’ blah, blah, blah,” he said.

The Bad Education star continued: “Which by the way just because somebody has a partner it doesn’t mean they would be interested in you anyway so I don’t really like that angle, no shade but full shade.”

“But then to go into the bedroom while he is changing, girl give the boy some privacy and to be giving compliments, I’m like really read the room.”

Nikita has been dating model Lauren Jaine since last year. She has been running his social media while he’s in the house.

Viewers react

Fans of the show were very much of the same view as Layton.

One said: “Ekin is very very switched on. She is ready to pounce on Nikita.” Another added: “No they need to stop this whole Ekin and Nikita thing, Nikita has a girlfriend!” A third then commented: “Ngl I think Nikita should run. The way Ekin keeps looking at him. Broooo she seems like she’s ready to pounce on him.”

