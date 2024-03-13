Nikita Kuzmin defended as he’s spotted with ‘phone’ during Celebrity Big Brother: ‘Was that a mobile on his knee?’

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother star Nikita Kuzmin are defending the professional dancer after he was spotted with an electronic device that looked like a phone.

Nikita entered the CBB house last Monday (March 4) during the show’s launch and has so far avoided being up for eviction.

But he did raise eyebrows on last night’s show (March 12)…

Nikita has yet to be up for eviction (Credit: YouTube)

Was Nikita holding a phone?

While in the Diary Room in the early hours of the morning, fans noticed something that appeared to be a mobile phone resting on Nikita’s knee.

Due to the show famously not allowing phones or contact with anyone outside, questions were immediately raised on X.

“Was that just a mobile phone on Nikita‘s knee??” one user wrote. “Surely that’s not Nikita looking at a phone on his knee?” another person said.

However, after much speculation, fans of Nikita came to the Strictly star’s defence and remembered that he actually has diabetes. The device many thought was a phone was in fact a blood sugar monitor.

Nikita was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was a teenager.

“Not a phone, it is to control his sugar levels cause he’s diabetic,” one user stated. “He’s diabetic, it alerts him if his blood sugars are low,” another said.

Fans revealed Nikita is diabetic (Credit: ITV)

‘Diabetes can sometimes feel like an invisible battle’

To mark World Diabetes Day, Nikita previously opened up about living with the condition.

“Diabetes can sometimes feel like an invisible battle and raising awareness around both the highs and lows, as well as the key symptoms of diabetes, is essential; increased thirst, tiredness, weight loss and toilet use,” he said.

“Whilst everyone’s symptoms can be different you should always consult a healthcare professional if you experience these.”​

