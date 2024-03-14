Celebrity Big Brother eviction: Five housemates face the boot after face-to-face nominations

Five Celebrity Big Brother housemates are up for tomorrow’s (March 15) double eviction after nominating face-to-face.

Last Friday, Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, was the first celebrity evicted. On Tuesday night, reality star Lauren Simon became the second. Straight after Lauren’s eviction, Celebrity Lodger Sharon Osbourne waved goodbye to the show after fulfilling her time in the house.

The housemates will nominated face-to-face at the kissing booth (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity Big Brother nominations: ‘I feel like I don’t know the real you’

Tonight, the remaining housemates will head to the kissing booth and nominate face-to-face for the first time in this series.

Once the housemates have decided who they have chosen to nominate, they must seal their nomination with a kiss.

You’ve been close to me this whole time, so you’ve been fake with me this whole time.

Tensions rise as they one by one nominate face-to-face. One celebrity even said: “I don’t get you, you don’t get me. I sometimes feel like you’re wearing a mask… I feel like I don’t know the real you and that has disappointed me and disturbed me.”

While deciding who to nominate, Louis Walsh insisted: “I’m not fake, I’m not acting. A lot of people here are.”

Louis stated he believes there are ‘fake’ people in the house (Credit: YouTube)

‘You’ve been fake with me this whole time’

After receiving one nomination from someone, former Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu wasn’t happy and fired back.

“I knew this was gonna happen, this judging me because I’ve been on a show before,” she said. “You’ve been close to me this whole time, so you’ve been fake with me this whole time.”

Tomorrow night, five celebrities will face the public vote. Two housemates will be walking out the door in a double elimination.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX

