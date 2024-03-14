Why Fern Britton ‘wants to win CBB’ as she’s ‘been done the dirty’ in her working and personal life: ‘She’s lost and lost’

TV star and best-selling author Fern Britton is eager to win Celebrity Big Brother, according to former contestant Kim Woodburn.

Kim took part in the 19th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and finished in third place.

While rooting for Fern, Kim insisted the best-selling author has faced some hardships (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity Big Brother: Kim thinks Fern is ‘trying to fit in’

During an interview with The Sun on the Celebrity Big Brother Breakdown podcast, Kim spoke fondly of Fern, explaining that the pair had met.

Describing the former This Morning host as “lovely”, Kim explained that she has faced a number of hardships in life. Although, she didn’t go into detail.

“She’s had a lot of sadness in her private life and in her working life and she has been done the dirty,” the 81-year-old cleaning pro said. “She’s a soft and gentle soul who is trying to fit in.”

Even though she wants Fern to win, Kim doesn’t think she will (Credit: YouTube)

‘She’d be absolutely over the moon to win’

Kim insisted that out of all the remaining housemates, she believes Fern would be “absolutely over the moon to win”.

“It’d be something in her life to say ‘I’ve won,’ because in her personal life and working life she’s lost and lost, and she hasn’t deserved it,” she continued.

Kim stated that if Fern was to win Celebrity Big Brother, she would be “thrilled”. However, she admitted that she isn’t certain that she will.

Previously, Fern was up for eviction on Tuesday night. She was against former X Factor judge Louis Walsh and Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon.

Lauren received the least amount of votes to stay and was the second celebrity evicted.

