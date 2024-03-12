During last night’s (March 11) episode of Celebrity Big Brother, viewers claimed that Fern Britton took an unexpected ‘swipe’ at her marriage with Phil Vickery.

After divorcing TV executive Clive Jones, Fern married celebrity chef Phil. They first met on the set of Ready Steady Cook and exchanged vows in 2000. They share a daughter, Winnie Vickery, together.

After 20 years of marriage, fans were shocked when Fern and Phil announced they had split in January 2020. Previously, in an interview on GMB, Fern explained that their marriage “fell apart”. However, she did say they have a “good friendship”.

Fern and Phil split in 2020 after 20 years of marriage (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fern Britton marriage with Phil Vickery

Despite their so-called “good friendship,” Fern had viewers talking about her unexpected swipe at Phil last night.

After being chosen to face the public vote tonight by Celebrity Lodger Sharon Osbourne, Fern got emotional. Tonight, she faces eviction alongside Louis Walsh and Lauren Simon.

To help bring her mood back up last night, she burst into song with her fellow housemates in the garden.

Cheering herself up, she sang: “I’ve got a life, I’ve got a life…. thank God I’m nobody’s wife!”

While Fern didn’t mention any names, the moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Fern candidly sang ‘Thank God I’m nobody’s wife!’ during last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

“Fern singing thank God I’m no one’s wife throwing shade at Phil Vickery,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“FERN‘S SONG OMGGGG,” another person shared.

“Fern deserves to stay for her song,” a third remarked.

“Why hasn’t anyone properly had a conversation with Fern Britton? I would like to know what happened between her and ex husband Phil Vickery & life after This Morning!” a fourth shared.

