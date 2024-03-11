Celebrity Big Brother: Sharon Osbourne shocks viewers for not saving Louis Walsh from the next eviction

During tonight’s episode (March 11) of Celebrity Big Brother, lodger Sharon Osbourne had the power to replace one of the nominated housemates with whoever she wanted.

Last Friday (March 8), Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, was the first housemate evicted. The public was voting to save either Gary or Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon. In the end, he received the least amount of votes to be saved.

Celebrity Big Brother: Sharon saves Zeze from the public vote

Tonight, viewers witnessed the remaining housemates nominate for the second time. From her private bedroom, Sharon was able to watch everyone nominate without anyone knowing.

After voting, the house found out that Lauren, Louis Walsh, and Zeze Millz were up this week.

However, things quickly took an unexpected turn when Sharon was given the power to replace one of the housemates up for eviction for someone else.

Sharon decided to save Zeze and instead put former This Morning host Fern Britton up for eviction.

It is the second time Lauren has been up for eviction. This week, she received eight nominations from Bradley, Colson, David, Fern, Levi, Marisha, Nikita, and Zeze. Louis received four from Bradley, Colson, Marisha, and Zeze.

Tomorrow night (March 12), either Lauren, Louis, or Fern will walk out the front door.

Despite being besties in and outside of the house, viewers were stunned when Sharon didn’t save Louis from the public vote.

Viewers react

“I didn’t Expect Sharon to save Zeze over Louis but we love to see it,” one user wrote on X.

“Sharon not saving Louis oh my god this is the reality TV I’ve needed,” another person shared.

“As if Sharon didn’t save Louis?!!” a third remarked.

“Quite surprised that Sharon didn’t save Louis,” a fourth shared.

