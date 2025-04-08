A new series of Celebrity Big Brother launched last night, and already, it’s bad news for Olympic champion Daley Thompson.

The ITV reality show saw AJ Odudu and Will Best return as hosts on Monday (April 7). During the live episode, 13 new celebs entered the house. Entertainer JoJo Siwa, chat show host Trisha Goddard, Love Island star Chris Hughes, and The One Show presenter Angellica Bell are among the line-up.

However, despite being one episode in, bookies have already predicted who will be the first housemate to be evicted by the public…

Celebrity Big Brother announced its 2025 line-up last night (Credit: ITV)

Daley Thompson to be evicted from Celebrity Big Brother first?

Sadly for gold medalist Daley Thompson, he is tipped by Card Player to be voted out first.

“Daley Thompson leads the betting at 3/1 to be the first out of the house, with early signs suggesting he’s yet to fully connect with the rest of the group and viewers alike,” spokesperson Liam Solomon said.

Just behind is television presenter Angellica Bell (4/1). Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, who rubbed viewers the wrong way after his inappropriate behaviour towards AJ, also has odds of 5/1.

Daley Thompson is tipped to be the first to be evicted(Credit: ITV)

CBB odds

Former MP Michael Fabricant matches Mickey’s odds. However, actress Donna Preston and TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise fall behind with 8/1 and 9/1, respectively.

At the moment, former Drag Race contestant Danny Beard (28/1) and former Love Island star Chris Hughes (40/1) round off the list as the least likely to be evicted first.

Chris, 32, is also currently a favourite to win the whole show.

According to Liam, the person who “stays quiet or rubs people the wrong way early on”, often gets voted off quickly.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (April 8) on ITV1 at 9pm.

