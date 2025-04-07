6 times security removed stars from the Celebrity Big Brother house – from Megan McKenna to Christopher Biggins and Tila Tequila

Celebrity Big Brother returns to our screens tonight (April 7), but sometimes housemates don’t get to stay for the full duration – down to fights and security having to step in.

While it doesn’t happen every year, sometimes a star does something so controversial that security are forced to intervene and actually remove them from the house.

So from Megan McKenna to Christopher Biggins, let’s have a look at all the times Celebrity Big Brother contestants have been removed by security following fights, fury and outbursts.

Tila was kicked out the back door (Credit: SplashNews.com)

1. Tila Tequila

Tila is a prime example that sometimes it’s behaviour prior to the show that can actually get you booted out. During her time in the house in 2015, a blog she had created came to light on the outside.

In the blogs, she argued that Hitler was “not a bad person” and used the N-word. And, once this came to Big Brother’s attention, she was kicked out the back door.

Christopher was originally favourite to win (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2. Christopher Biggins

How do you go from favourite to win to kicked out by security? Just ask Christopher Biggins.

There were a number of comments made by the star that didn’t go down well with viewers. But it seemed it was an unaired row that actually resulted in him being booted out.

Despite previously winning I’m A Celeb, Christopher made a racist joke in the house in 2016, in scenes that Channel 5 refused to air.

The joke reportedly made comments about Nazi concentration camps in front of Jewish housemate Katie Waissel. And it wasn’t long before he got his back-door exit.

However, Ofcom investigated and ultimately cleared the star.

Ken’s behaviour was called out by fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

3. Ken Morley

In 2015, ex-Corrie star Ken Morley was immediately disliked by fans. It wasn’t long into the show when he gained more than 200 Ofcom complaints about his behaviour.

However, it was when the star used the N-word on camera that his time in the house was up. Security quickly intervened, meeting him in the Diary Room. And, moments later, he was gone from the house.

Jeremy was removed for his behaviour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

4. Jeremy Jackson in Celebrity Big Brother fights

American star Jeremy Jackson only lasted a few days in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2015 before security had to escort him out.

They were forced to intervene amid reports he groped Chloe Goodman, leaving the star in tears. It’s believed he tried to open Chloe’s dressing gown against her will.

He was quickly whisked out of the building and did not return.

Megan has since had anger management classes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

5. Megan McKenna

Megan is probably one of the most memorable Celebrity Big Brother contestants. But she actually didn’t even last the whole length. In reality, security were forced to assist her out the back door in 2016.

Quite often, Megan would go off on a rant either at her housemates, or in the Diary Room. But it was a fight with Celebrity Big Brother housemate Tiffany Pollard that cost her her stay.

She branded Tiffany a “ghetto [bleep] and was quickly brought to the Diary Room and never got to return to the house. Since her outbursts on the show, she has admitted she has sought anger management.

Kim got to go back in (Credit: SplashNews.com)

6. Kim Woodburn had Celebrity Big Brother fights

It’s impossible to forget Kim Woodburn’s fiery time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. But one of her more explosive fights seemed to be a step too far.

Security had to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house and restrain the star, before removing her.

However, in a shocking twist, she was actually allowed to return. But the outburst remains a memorable scene from the show.

