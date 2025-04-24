Patsy Palmer hits back over ‘awkward’ interviews and ‘furious row’ with Angellica Bell

Patsy Palmer has broken her silence on her “awkward” post-Celebrity Big Brother interviews and her alleged “furious row” with co-star Angellica Bell.

The EastEnders star was evicted earlier this week as part of a triple elimination. Angellica Bell and Ella Rae Wise also exited the house.

However, in her interviews post-CBB, whenever Patsy has been asked for her opinion on Mickey Rourke, she has remained stoney faced and silent. She did it when speaking to hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best after her exit, she repeated her behaviour on Late & Live, and on Lorraine earlier today (April 24).

However, taking to Instagram, Patsy has now addressed her so-called awkward silence, insisting that it isn’t awkward at all. She also used her social media to shut down any claims of a rift with housemate Angellica.

Patsy Palmer on Mickey Rourke silence

The soap star, 52, has refused to speak about Mickey in any of her interviews since leaving the house. This has sparked numerous headlines and chatter on social media.

However, last night, Patsy commented on the noise and insisted her silence speaks volumes. Posting on her Instagram Stories, she said: “There’s nothing awkward about silence. It says it all!”

She also broke silence on claims she and Angellica were seen arguing after leaving the CBB compound following their eviction.

Both ladies have shared pictures of their Wednesday night Late & Live appearance to Instagram. Patsy defiantly captioned hers: “SISTERS …. Yes that’s right!!!”

She added: “@bbuk with @angellicabell @ellaraewisex. Who runs the world!!! WOMEN LATE & LIVE FOR REAL . See you at the final.”

Angellica then commented: “Babe…. we need to bottle this energy up! Here’s to more nose rubbing! Mwah! See you Friday xx.” Patsy responded: “@angellicabell Love you girl,” alongside three red heart emojis.

CBB continues tonight (April 24) at 9pm on ITV1.

