Martin Lewis’ ‘squeaky clean image under threat’ as emotional Angellica Bell ‘bruised’ by Money Show ‘axe’

Martin Lewis risks “damaging his career” if he doesn’t address Angellica Bell‘s statement about her exit from The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, one expert has claimed.

PR expert Fiona Harrold spoke exclusively to ED! after Angellica cried in the Celebrity Big Brother Diary Room about her surprise departure from the show.

Angellica broke down in the Diary Room as she finally addressed the ‘feud’ (Credit: ITV)

CBB’s Angellica Bell in tears as she addresses Martin Lewis Show exit

Angellica cried as she told Big Brother: “Before I came in here, I was a little bit scared. The press were asking if I’d talk about the Martin Lewis Show and stuff. It took me a long time to get over that.”

She then added: “I’m so grateful to all the audience that messaged me about it and also to other celebrities who contacted me and stuff. It was those messages and support that got me through. That’s why I wanted to come on the show to tap into my old self. It has taken a long, long time but I think I’ve found myself again being here.”

Angellica was Martin’s right-hand woman for seven series (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Angellica on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live?

Angellica was reportedly axed from the series at the end of 2023.

According to The Sun, Angellica was dismissed “with no warning”. It came after her Channel 5 series The Gadget Show was rebranded as Shop Smart, Save Money, in what could be seen as a conflict of interests.

An insider also backed Martin at the time and said: “Martin is trying to keep out of it as it wasn’t up to him.”

ITV issued a statement that read: “Angellica is not working on the Martin Lewis Money Show Live. However, the relationship with her remains amicable. And we are working with her on other forthcoming programmes.”

‘Martin’s squeaky clean image is under threat’

Now, PR expert Fiona has said Martin should respond to Angellica’s tears, or risk damage to his reputation.

She told us: “Angellica Bell is an immensely popular presenter and CBB housemate. She comes across as grounded and not given to drama or playing the victim.

It seems the manner of her leaving was badly handled and left her feeling bruised.

“Her axe from The Martin Lewis Money Show does not paint Martin Lewis in a good light. Angellica is clearly a competent presenter with 25 years experience in front of the camera, so her skills cannot be called into question.

“Whatever the reason for her supposed axing, it seems the manner of her leaving was badly handled and left her feeling bruised. Martin Lewis’s squeaky clean image is under threat and his role as the nation’s money saviour will be damaged by these revelations.”

Martin Lewis hasn’t addressed Angellica’s exit from the show (Credit: ITV)

‘Extremely damaging’

Fiona continued to state that she feels Martin should put out a statement, or – if needed – an apology, in response to Angellica’s tears over her show exit.

“Angellica has warmed herself into the public’s hearts and, as a result, I have no doubt that offers will pour in for new opportunities for her. She deserves that!” said Fiona.

However, she then added: “Martin Lewis, on the other hand, should be worried about the fallout from this publicity because I think it could be extremely damaging for his career.”

ED! has contacted Martin’s reps for comment.

