Coronation Street Jack P Shepherd, famous for playing David Platt, has dropped a major update about his wedding on social media.

Jack first shared news of his engagement back in June, after he confirmed he popped the question while on a safari in Tanzania.

He and his partner, Hanni Treweek, moved on to Zanzibar for the second part of their trip.

Following that, they shared their happy news with fans on Instagram.

Jack announced his engagement is June (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jack P Shepherd’s engagement

While they’ve kept the plans under wraps, Jack shared a huge bit of information in a shared post with Hanni.

The loved-up fiancée shared his big date, with several fans celebrating their touching picture.

In the Instagram post, Hanni placed her hand on top of Jack’s on a marble table, displaying her huge diamond ring.

On the table lay their save-the-date invitation, which comprised a white postcard with a black illustration of the Manchester skyline.

The invitation read: ‘Save the date for the wedding of Hanni Treweek and Jack P Shepherd, 26th July 2025, Manchester.’

Hanni captioned the post: “When thinking about our save the dates we wanted something original that celebrates our home in Manchester, the place we fell in love & built our life together. If you look closely, Dave Draws murals are all over the city & we couldn’t be happier with what Dave has created for us!! Thank you for making something so special.

’26th July 2025 we become Mr & Mrs Shepherd!!,’ she concluded.

Fan reactions

Fans flooded the social media post with celebrations for the happy couple.

One wrote: ‘Congratulations to you both.’ While another added: ‘Aww congratulations that’s amazing news. I’m so happy for you both.’

A third penned: ‘Great news. Congratulations.’

The star is focussing on family life (Credit: ITV)

Relationship history

Hanni previously worked on Corrie as a storyline writer and researcher and the pair have been together since 2017.

However, their relationship didn’t start on set. The Daily Star reported Jack said: ‘We got chatting, I made Hanni laugh, we had a couple of drinks and we flirted. That was it.’

They saw each other in a supermarket and began texting. ‘I texted her afterward and said ‘That was awkward’ and she told me she thought she looked a mess and then we started texting from there,’ he added.

‘I actually thought she looked fit – I just saw the girl I fancy wearing Lycra! We quickly went on our first date and we just clicked.’

