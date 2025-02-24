Coronation Street: 4 theories on how Eva Price will ‘return’ to soap seven years after exit

Reports from The Sun suggest that Catherine Tyldesley will be reprising her role as Eva Price on Coronation Street – but how could she return?

Eva was last seen on the cobbles seven years ago before leaving Weatherfield with her daughter Susie.

But now, it looks like she’s heading back to the Street. Here are 4 theories on how she could come back!

Eva’s reportedly returning (Credit: ITV)

1. Buy the pub

It looks like the Rovers could possibly be going up for sale in the near future as Jenny and Daisy try to pay Carla back what they owe her.

With Daisy also leaving the cobbles soon, the pub may soon change hands. And, one theory suggests that Eva could possibly buy it…

The fan theory reads: “I have a strange feeling one landlady will be swapped for the other. Do you think Eva could get back behind the Rovers bar?”

We’d love to see Eva back behind the bar of the pub again… But, could it happen?

2. In trouble

Eva’s return might not be a happy one, as one theory suggests that she could be returning due to being in some major trouble.

Could Eva have found herself involved with some criminal activity and be returning for Leanne’s help?

One fan suggested: “Not that excited for Eva to return cause she’s probably only back cause she’s involved with some gangsters or some [bleep.]”

Could Eva find love again? (Credit: ITV)

3. New love interest

A third possible option is that Eva returns in a quest to find love on the Street.

Some fans have suggested a possible romance with Adam, whilst another theory predicts that she’ll get with Ryan.

One fan said: “New love interest for Ryan perhaps? Although I did detect a spark between Ryan and Sarah.”

Will Eva be lucky in love?

4. Surrogacy

Viewers might remember that Eva gave birth to her and Aidan Connor’s baby in 2018, agreeing to give her to Toyah before she was born.

Toyah’s surrogacy had sadly ended in heartbreak so Eva agreed to help Toyah get her wish of having a baby. However, after Eva gave birth to Susie, she felt a connection to the little one and decided to keep her.

Now, a fan theory suggests that Eva may try to make things up to Toyah by agreeing to be her surrogate this time around, wondering: “Wooo. Wonder if she’ll agree to become surrogate for Toyah lol?”

But, what will the circumstances of Eva’s return actually be?

