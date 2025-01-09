History of Aidan Connor on Coronation Street: From Carla sibling revelation to emotional death

Aidan Connor was a firm favourite with soap fans on Coronation Street, but what happened to him?

Shayne Ward’s character was the first of the new Connor clan to join Weatherfield.

However, he left the ITV soap during an emotional hour-long episode back in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who was Aidan Connor in Coronation Street?

Aidan joined the cobbles back in August 2015.

The character was a distant cousin of Michelle Connor.

He was later joined by his dad Johnny, played by Richard Hawley and sister Kate, played by Faye Brooks, at the end 2015.

Johnny was Aidan’s father (Credit: ITV)

Businessman Johnny clashed repeatedly with Aidan after Shayne Ward’s character stole £40k from him.

However, the pair managed to work through their issues after Johnny married Jenny Bradley in 2016.

Meanwhile, during his time on the cobbles, Aidan was caught in a complicated love triangle with Eva Price and Maria Connor.

He was also the father of baby Susie Price and gave Carla one of his kidneys during a transplant during his time on the cobbles.

How did Aidan Connor die in Coronation Street?

In an hour-long episode on May 9, the factory owner decided to end his own life.

At the time, Johnny discovered his son’s body at his flat, after Aidan failed to turn up for work.

It came after a secret battle with depression.

During the emotional episode, viewers watched as Aidan bid farewell to his ex-fiancée Eva Price.

Eva and Aidan got to the altar, but never got married (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

He returned his engagement ring back to Eva, with the pair sharing a dance before confessing their love for each other.

He then went on to have a final drink with Johnny, Carla, Jenny and Maria in The Rovers Return.

The episode ended showing Aidan sob, the tragedy to follow all too painfully clear.

Show bosses worked closely with the Samaritans on the storyline, which helped highlight the reality of male suicide.

What did Shayne Ward say about the storyline?

Corrie fans praised Shayne following the emotional scenes.

Opening up to The Sun, the actor revealed the incredible impact the storyline had on those suffering.

He said: “A lot of people who are considering attempting suicide have got in touch to say, ‘I’m calling somebody now. I was attempting it and you’ve helped me.’

In addition, Shayne said: “I am honoured to have been trusted with a storyline like this, it shows the confidence that Kate and the team had in me to be able to play it.

“When you get given a storyline like this it is a decision that is not taken lightly, I have played it with as much honesty and truth as I could.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

