Coronation Street fan theory fears Dee-Dee love interest Ollie is Logan Radcliffe’s uncle after spotting worrying ‘clue’

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Dee-Dee’s new boyfriend Ollie might actually be a villain.

Dee-Dee and Ollie sat down together for a drink in the Rovers yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 3).

Ollie was very intrigued to know who everyone was, but did he have an ulterior motive?

Ollie has been getting to know Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee and Ollie romance in Coronation Street

Ollie first met Dee-Dee Bailey in the Rovers last month when he offered to buy her a drink.

He later bumped into her again when he needed someone to represent him on his case, and Dee-Dee just so happened to represent him.

Last night, Dee-Dee and Ollie went out on a date with Ollie feeling like they’d gatecrashed a party.

With everyone in the pub celebrating Carla and Lisa’s engagement, Dee-Dee explained who the couple were.

Upon finding out that Lisa was a detective, Ollie then admitted that he ‘better watch his step.’

Are they related? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Ollie identity twist

With Ollie acting on edge when Dee-Dee revealed Lisa’s job, and with Ollie not yet being given a surname, a new fan theory wonders if he could be related to baddie Logan Radcliffe.

This would mean that he could be connected to the Lisa and Becky storyline…

Taking to Reddit, one Coronation Street viewer wrote: “Judging by today’s episode I feel like he could be Logan’s uncle that was mentioned, it was more to do with his shiftiness at the mention of Swain’s job.”

Another fan replied: “I defo think there is something suspicious going on as there is a reason why Corrie hasn’t given him a surname in the credits yet.”

But, is Ollie a good guy? Or, is he linked to a Weatherfield villain?

