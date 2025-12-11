Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Megan won’t make it past Christmas all thanks to Lauren

Lauren Bolton’s doubts about Megan Walsh and Will Driscoll’s bond have been bubbling away on Coronation Street.

On Wednesday night (December 10), her suspicions boiled over as she challenged Will directly, questioning just how close he really was to his gym coach. Will tried to smooth things over with a string of excuses, but Lauren wasn’t buying it.

Determined to uncover what’s really going on, she kept her eyes firmly fixed on Megan. But, how far will Lauren push to expose the truth?

Megan’s been flirting with Daniel to throw people off the scent (Credit: ITV)

Megan and Will cause alarm bells to ring in Coronation Street

Chaos brewed on the cobbles in glorious fashion last night as Eva finally cottoned on to Will’s almost-kiss and whisked him straight into apology mode. Will delivered his best sheepish ‘sorry,’ and Lauren, waved it off as ancient history. How understanding.

The calm didn’t last long. Later on, Lauren clocked Will and Megan having a little too much fun in the precinct, looking far more like co-conspirators than coach and trainee. She wasted no time confronting him, demanding to know why he was loitering with his PT when there wasn’t a treadmill in sight. Will tried to spin it as a chat about fitness, but Lauren’s raised eyebrow could’ve cut glass.

Over in the pub later on, Megan tottered out with Daniel after one too many. The pair decided to test each other on reindeer trivia, only for Daniel to forget Rudolph altogether and confidently suggest ‘Fireball.’ Megan nearly collapsed laughing. By the time they headed back to the flat, the flirty vibes were unmistakable.

Lauren watched from the kebab shop window, jaw tight, as Megan clocked her and deliberately turned the charm up a notch. Megan kissed Daniel, sauntered inside, and shot Lauren one last smug look.

But Lauren’s not easily fooled. After everything she’s lived through, she recognises danger when she sees it. She’s determined to uncover exactly what Megan and Will are hiding. And, Megan should absolutely be worried.

Could Lauren kill Megan? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Lauren and Megan murder twist

Lauren Bolton has already met one groomer in her life, and if Joel Deering could talk then he would tell us all about it. Except he can’t because he’s dead. And, Lauren killed him.

Yes, last year, it was revealed that Lauren killed groomer Joel by hitting him over the head with a rock before teaming up with Max Turner to dispose of his body in the canal. Gruesome.

The whole case was eventually ruled as self-defence and Lauren was free to return home with her baby Frankie. But, would she risk getting locked up again to bring down another groomer?

A new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested: “Lauren could potentially kill Megan at Christmas judging by that look she just gave.”

Spoilers have confirmed that someone is left for dead on the cobbles this Christmas. And, the Driscolls are at the centre of the drama. But, will Megan be the one to lose her life? And, will Lauren be responsible?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!