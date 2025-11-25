Coronation Street Christmas special delivers a brutal twist as a character is ‘left for dead’

Major drama is heading for Coronation Street this Christmas, with the festive episode set to end in shocking fashion as one character is left for dead.

Producer Kate Brooks has already teased that the Driscolls will take centre stage on Christmas Day, promising plenty of drama among the tinsel and turkey.

But while the episode will carry a strong community spirit, it won’t all be merry as reports suggest the celebrations will also turn deadly, leaving one resident ‘left for dead.’

Christmas Day is really awkward for the Driscolls (Credit: ITV)

The Driscolls celebrate Christmas in Coronation Street

The Driscolls have wasted no time settling into life on the cobbles, firmly establishing themselves as fixtures behind the bar at the Rovers.

And this Christmas, the family won’t just be pulling pints. They’ll be right at the centre of the festive episode, which promises a strong community spirit alongside the drama.

Producer Kate Brooks teased what’s to come, saying: “Christmas Day itself is a real family affair.

“And the Driscolls are very much at the heart of Christmas Day. It’s a proper pub Christmas Day. It’s very community-based, very lively. There’s loads going on. Secrets are exposed and whatnot. So it’s a real feel-good episode with a lot of drama as well thrown to the mix.”

And, adding to this, Maggie Driscoll actress Pauline McLynn suggested that her character has a big part to play in all of the drama.

Speaking to the Metro, she teased: “She’s fiercely loyal and protective of her family. There’ll be things happening over Christmas where you think, ‘Oh come on, that’s very bad behaviour at the very least!'”

Who will fight for their life? (Credit: ITV)

Character ‘left for dead’ in Coronation Street Christmas episode

It has now been reported by the Metro that the Driscolls’ Christmas Dinner will be nothing other than ‘explosive.’

Joining the family for the festive meal will be Adam and Alya (dinner with an ex is just what you need for Christmas cheer).

Eva also has a big, guilty secret. And, when Susie mentions wanting a younger sibling, Eva then starts to sweat.

When Maggie finds a secret letter, Maggie has a good reason to attempt to get rid of Eva. But, will she succeed?

Also joining the family for dinner are Megan and Daniel. There’s no explanation needed for how awkward that one will be for Will Driscoll.

As the occasion continues, a member of the family is kicked out of the pub. And, then, someone is also left for dead in the ginnel. But, who is it? And, will they survive?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

