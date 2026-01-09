Coronation Street follow-up: As Becky and Lisa go to war, Betsy chooses her side

Coronation Street fans were left reeling tonight (Friday, January 9) as Becky Swain delivered a chilling warning to her wife Lisa Swain during a tense prison visit.

Making her intentions clear, Becky told Lisa she could easily drag her down with her – and vowed to do everything she could to make life miserable for Lisa and Carla. With emotions already running high, spoilers now reveal that Betsy steps in and tries to stop her mum from going any further.

Becky issues chilling threat to Lisa in Coronation Street

On the cobbles, things quickly turned uncomfortable when Carla dropped by Lisa’s place, making it clear she’d only be there briefly to collect some belongings. No small talk, no awkward moments – or so she hoped. Lisa, however, made sure she was home, and the tension was immediate.

Carla didn’t sugar-coat things, insisting there was far too much history with Becky for them to simply pretend everything was fine. But Lisa wasn’t ready to let go. Declaring Carla the love of her life, she revealed she was planning a trip to the prison to warn Becky to stay out of their relationship.

That revelation didn’t go down well. Carla accused Lisa of interfering and promptly stormed out, leaving Lisa determined to take matters into her own hands.

At the prison, Lisa laid her cards on the table, telling Becky Swain that Carla meant everything to her – and shockingly admitting she wished Becky was no longer around. Becky, unfazed, fired back with a dangerous reminder. She still had the power to ruin Lisa’s life and could even land her behind bars.

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Betsy confronts Becky

Spoilers for next week reveal the drama is far from over. Betsy overhears Lisa Swain confiding in Carla about Becky’s threats and immediately sees red. Without wasting a second, she heads straight to the prison to confront her mum, making it clear she won’t tolerate any more manipulation or intimidation.

Becky is left seething – but is she all talk, or is she really prepared to carry out her threat?

Back on the cobbles, a shaken Betsy is comforted by Carla, who checks in on her after the confrontation. Overwhelmed and frightened, Betsy begs Carla not to leave her alone. Emotions are running dangerously high – and with relationships hanging in the balance, it remains to be seen whether Carla will stay put or walk away once again.

