Becky Swain decided it was time to speed up her family’s departure in Coronation Street tonight (Thursday, January 1).

With Kit hot on her heels, Becky is desperate to get Betsy and Lisa to Spain as soon as possible, so decided to scare them into leaving.

Her plan worked and Lisa agreed to move to Spain immediately – but will she really go?

Becky was worried about Kit (Credit: ITV)

Kit got close to Becky’s secret

Kit visited Costello in hospital and told him he had found the flat that belonged to him, but nobody was there. Kit wanted to know why Costello told Carla to go there? But Costello was evasive and said he couldn’t remember.

Kit warned Costello that Carla’s life could be in danger, but Costello remained shtum. Once Kit had left, the reason for Costello’s silence was revealed – as Becky slipped out of the en suite.

Becky thanked Costello for covering for her. She then threatened him, warning him to keep his mouth shut and then he won’t have anything to worry about.

Later, Becky bumped into Kit’s girlfriend Sarah and attempted to prise information out of her by joking about how Lisa is already back working hard. It worked as Sarah revealed that Kit had gone to see his boss in hospital again. Sarah then added that she is sure Kit is close to cracking the case.

Becky put Betsy’s life at risk (Credit: ITV)

Becky started a fire to get Lisa to leave Coronation Street

Lisa finally caved and agreed to go to Spain with Becky and Betsy, but she said she wasn’t going anywhere until she had seen Carla and told her the news face to face.

Becky knows she can’t let Lisa see Carla, given that she has been holding Carla hostage, so she came up with a plan. Sporting a balaclava, Becky started a fire by the flat, with Betsy and Lauren inside.

Believing that it was another message of warning for Becky, Betsy insisted they had to go to Spain immediately as they might do something worse next time.

Later, Lisa saw Roy and shared that she is still upset over Carla ignoring her. Roy was adamant that Carla wouldn’t deliberately hurt her and urged her not to give up. Lisa left one more message for Carla – telling her she was the love of her life. She then decided, that with her daughter’s life having been put at risk, the best course of action was for her to move to Spain with Becky and Betsy the very next day.

Becky persuades Lisa to hand over her phone (Credit: ITV)

Will Lisa leave Coronation Street?

Spoilers for Friday’s episode reveal Lisa hands Sarah an envelope containing Carla’s engagement ring, and asks her to return it to Carla when she finally shows up.

Meanwhile, Becky continues her manipulation and at the Chariot Square Hotel, she persuades Lisa that they need to ditch their phones for safety reasons. She then heads out, promising she’ll be back with new phones before they head to the ferry.

Next week sees the much anticipated Corriedale episode, which Lisa, Becky and Carla will all play a major part in. So Lisa is not leaving any time before that.

The special episode will see Carla team up with Kit to stop Becky leaving the country with Lisa and Betsy. Carla and Kit later arrive at the crash scene, but will Carla reach Lisa in time? And will Becky get her comeuppance?

