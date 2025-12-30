7 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Death and destruction as Becky causes a devastating car pile-up

Becky Swain sets into motion a terrible chain of events in Coronation Street spoilers for next week, as she attempts to flee Weatherfield with Lisa and Betsy. But with Kit and Carla in hot pursuit, the stage is set for an epic showdown… if anyone can survive long enough, that is.

This comes as Coronation Street gears up for its Corriedale crossover with Emmerdale, in which multiple lives from both soaps will be left hanging in the balance… and not everyone will survive.

But who will meet a grisly end as the two worlds collide?

Kit’s on the case (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit makes a discovery in Coronation Street spoilers

After finding Becky’s car, Kit makes another surprising discovery. He also finds Carla, and they realise that Becky is attempting to flee the country for pastures new.

As they rush to the port to catch Becky before she can get Lisa and Becky to Rotterdam, Carla tries to call Lisa.

Realising who Lisa is speaking to, distracted Becky takes her eye off the road – with terrible consequences, not just for her family, but many others too…

Carl spins out of control (Credit: ITV)

2. Out-of-control Carl puts Debbie in danger

At the wedding party, Debbie tries to put on a brave face. Meanwhile, unaware that his cash is mostly fake, a drunken Carl drives away from the party – with a terrified Debbie trapped inside his car.

Back at the reception, oblivious Ronnie dances on, while Kevin and Abi chase after Carl and Debbie.

Theo continues to menace poor Todd (Credit: ITV)

3. Todd tries to escape nasty Theo in Coronation Street spoilers

Todd begs worried Billy to take him home so he can collect his things while Theo is out. Meanwhile, James thanks Ronnie and Debbie, and explains that he’s catching a lift with Billy in the minibus back to Weatherfield with Todd, Asha, Cassie, David, Shona, James, Steve, and Tracy.

But, just as they’re leaving, Theo appears with his suitcase, terrifying Todd.

Becky puts everyone in danger (Credit: BBC)

4. Worlds collide

As the worlds of Coronation Street and Emmerdale collide, Carl speeds away with Debbie still in his car. Meanwhile, Becky loses control of her vehicle with Lisa and Betsy inside, triggering a multi-car pile-up on a stormy road between Hotton and Weatherfield.

As the minibus heads straight into the crash, Billy attempts to steer the vehicle out of danger. Meanwhile, drunken Carl puts more lives at risk when he skids his car across the wet road.

Kit and Carla rush to the rescue (Credit: ITV)

5. Kit and Carla give chase in Coronation Street spoilers

Hot on Becky’s trail, Kit and Carla arrive on the scene in a desperate attempt to save lives and pursue fugitives.

The episode ends at Hotten General, where the injured arrive… but will life ever be the same again?

Who’s been killed? (Credit: ITV)

6. Weatherfield mourns a loss

In the aftermath of the pile-up, the Weatherfield locals grieve the loss of one beloved resident. Meanwhile, one couple are particularly impacted as a life-or-death situation continues to unfold.

The residents of Weatherfield attempt to come to terms with everything that’s happened (Credit: ITV)

7. The police investigate in Coronation Street spoilers

The Police investigation continues. with one local under arrest and facing charges. With families at war, and many bombshells still dropping, the aftermath of the crash continues to send shockwaves up and down the street.

