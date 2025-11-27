Coronation Street fan theory hints Lisa could cause Becky’s tragic end in dramatic final clash

Coronation Street fans are whispering about a dark twist – could Lisa accidentally bring Becky’s downfall?

On Wednesday night’s episode (November 26), Lisa was left juggling a drunken Becky and the fallout of Carla walking away. But with reports swirling that Becky’s lies are about to catch up with her, viewers are wondering if Lisa might snap in a final showdown.

Is Weatherfield heading for a shock ending where Becky pays the ultimate price?

Lisa was torn between Becky and Carla (Credit: ITV)

Lisa had torn feelings over Becky and Carla

Last night, Carla thought she had the perfect plan – a posh lunch at the Chariot Square Hotel. She had fizz chilling, and a room booked for that all‑important heart‑to‑heart with Lisa. But while Carla was at the hotel waiting for her partner, Lisa was stuck at No.6, tending to Becky, who was several bottles of alcohol in and showing it.

By the time Betsy arrived home, Becky had planned to turn the night into a takeaway party, laughter echoing through the house. And then came the moment Carla dreaded as she walked in to find Becky sprawled in Lisa’s dressing gown, looking like she owned the place.

Lisa scrambled to explain herself, but Becky’s drunken performance said more than words ever could. Carla pushed her to face the truth – her heart was still tangled up with Becky. Lisa pleaded for another chance, but Carla, cool and composed, handed over her ‘ticket out’ and walked away.

Moments later, Becky staggered back in with Betsy, just as Lisa crumbled into tears. For Lisa, it was the painful price of putting Becky first. For Becky, though, it was pure triumph – another step closer to reclaiming her family, and she couldn’t hide her delight.

Will Lisa bump off Becky? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky death twist

Despite Lisa always siding with Becky and being oblivious to her lies and corruption, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that she will eventually see Becky for the villain she really is. And, in a huge showdown, she might be forced to kill her wife in a bid to defend herself.

Taking to X, one Corrie viewer said: “Omg I’ve got a good theory about how Becky’s downfall will go: The Swains have a happy christmas scene but then Becky starts to show her true colours to Betsy and Lisa and then, in a final showdown between Becky and Lisa, they fight but then Lisa accidentally kills Becky.”

Actress Vicky Myers recently teased that Becky could be getting her comeuppance, but will this involve the villain’s actual death? And, will her own wife be the one to finish her off?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!