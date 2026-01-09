Becky Swain returns to threaten Lisa from behind bars in Coronation Street ITVX episode

In today’s ITVX Coronation Street episode (Friday, January 9), Becky Swain made a chilling return – this time from inside prison – as Lisa paid her a tense visit in a bid to finally draw a line under their toxic past.

Lisa was determined to cut all ties with Becky once and for all. But Becky made it very clear she wasn’t ready to let go, issuing a dark warning that Lisa could end up behind bars just like her.

Lisa tries to move on as Becky lurks in the background

Back on the cobbles, Carla informed Lisa that she’d be popping back to the house around 4pm to collect more of her belongings. She stressed she wouldn’t hang around and didn’t want a heart-to-heart.

Lisa, however, made sure she was there when Carla arrived. Carla was blunt, telling her that far too much had happened involving Becky for things to ever go back to how they were.

Desperate not to lose her, Lisa insisted that Carla was the love of her life. She also admitted she was heading to the prison later that day to confront Becky and tell her to stay out of her life for good.

Rather than reassuring Carla, this only fuelled her suspicions. Viewing the visit as Lisa wanting to check up on Becky, Carla was furious and stormed out. Lisa might not have been ready to give up on Carla – but Becky certainly wasn’t ready to give up on Lisa.

Becky threatens to destroy Lisa in prison showdown

At the prison, Lisa Swain finally laid her cards on the table. She told Becky that Carla was the love of her life and went as far as saying she wished Becky had really died. A brutal moment that showed just how far things had gone.

But Becky wasn’t intimidated. She warned Lisa that she shouldn’t be saying things like that, reminding her she still had the power to make her life very difficult.

Becky threatened to frame Lisa as her partner in crime, claiming she could convince people that Lisa knew all about her corrupt behaviour. She even suggested that Lisa could end up in prison herself, insisting no one would believe she was unaware of what her wife had been plotting.

With Becky still pulling strings from behind bars, the question now is whether Lisa can truly escape her grasp – or if Becky has her exactly where she wants her, even locked up.

