4 Coronation Street spoilers for New Year’s Day: Todd reaches his limit as Becky plots her next move

Todd Grimshaw decides to flee abusive partner Theo in Coronation Street spoilers for tomorrow (Thursday, January 1). This comes as he reaches breaking point over Theo’s recent behaviour, and decides to make a break for freedom.

Meanwhile, Becky resorts to desperate measures after Kit makes strides in the case, while Sally tries to make Kevin see sense.

Theo turns nasty with Todd again

1. Todd hits his limit with Theo in Coronation Street spoilers

When Billy and Summer swing by for a visit, Todd is full of nerves. Meanwhile, Billy acts evasive when Theo questions him about the parishioner who’s been suffering domestic abuse – aware that Theo might know he’s onto his horrible secret.

After Summer and Billy have gone, a furious Theo turns on Todd. Afterwards, a regretful Theo tries to put the blame on Todd for his temper loss.

When Theo gets a phone call, Todd takes the opportunity to flee the house. But later, he gets a voice note from Theo telling him he can’t live without him. Will Todd be swayed?

Becky decides to it's time to speed things up

2. Becky makes a horrifying decision in Coronation Street spoilers

After learning from Asha that Costello kept repeating a three word location reference, Kit visits Costello in hospital and tells him that he has located the flat.

Kit tells Costello that he knows it belongs to him, but there was nobody there. Costello, however, gives nothing away. When Kit leaves, Becky emerges from the en suite and thanks Costello for covering for her.

Later, Lisa tells Becky that she will move to Spain with her, but insists she has to see Carla first and let Carla hear the news in person.

As Betsy and Lauren hang out at No.6, Becky decides it’s time to speed things up with horrifying consequences.

3. Sally makes Kevin see sense

At No.4, Sally leads Debbie in to reveal Glenda, Bernie and Christina ready for a pre-wedding pamper party.

Debbie is touched, but later confides in Sally how she wishes Kevin would bury the hatchet with Carl just for one day.

Sally goes to see Kevin at the garage and puts him in his place. Kevin then goes to find Carl and tells him he needs a word.

David insists Shona get checked out

4. Shona feels a twinge in Coronation Street spoilers

As pregnant Shona puts away the Christmas decorations, she suffers a twinge and struggles to draw breath.

David insists he’ll take her to get checked out at the hospital. Will Shona and the baby be OK?

