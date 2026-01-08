Coronation Street boss confirms Carla and Lisa wedding will happen

It’s official – Carla and Lisa have finally been reunited on Coronation Street, and if insider whispers are anything to go by, we might just be hearing wedding bells soon.

With the biggest hurdle in their relationship – Becky – ‘carted off in a police car,’ as Charity Dingle put it, fans are left wondering, could Swarla finally have a bright future ahead? The answer is a resounding yes.

We caught up with Corrie producer Kate Brooks, and she dropped some very exciting news. Carla and Lisa are heading for a romantic spring in 2026, complete with a long-awaited wedding. Exactly what every fan has been hoping for!

Becky’s about to get her comeuppance (Credit: ITV)

Becky’s reign of terror ends

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for Carla and Lisa over the past few months. Lisa’s supposedly dead ex, Becky Swain, shockingly returned after faking her own death – determined to reclaim her family at any cost.

Her methods? Lies, manipulation, bribery, violence… even kidnapping Carla and holding her hostage. But fortunately for the couple, it all backfired.

Dedicated detective Kit tracked Carla down just in time, and she reached Lisa while Becky and Betsy were en route to Spain. Carla revealed everything over the phone, prompting Lisa to scream at Becky to stop the car – right as the dramatic Corriedale crash unfolded.

Later, safely in the ambulance, Lisa snapped on the handcuffs herself, finally bringing her former wife to justice. It was nail-biting stuff.

Carla and Lisa reunite (Credit: ITV)

Swarla back together

With Becky’s true colours revealed and the chaos behind them, what’s next for Carla and Lisa?

“Becky was an absolute obstacle thrown their way,” Kate Brooks tells us. “But now that she’s been dealt with, Lisa’s finally seen the manipulation and lies for what they are.”

And the good news? Swarla are very much on their way back to each other.

Happier times are coming (Credit: ITV)

Looking ahead

Kate explains: “We’ll see them starting to rebuild their relationship. There’s a lot to work through, but their love never faltered.”

Now that Becky’s shadow has been lifted, the pair can finally look forward to a future together – and fans can rejoice at the prospect of happier times ahead.

Carla and Lisa wedding bells on the horizon in Coronation Street

Could all this romance mean a wedding in 2026? According to Kate, absolutely.

“They were engaged,” she teases. “So wedding bells will certainly be ringing in the not-too-distant future, and they’ll get their happily ever after.”

That’s exactly the kind of 2026 news Coronation Street fans have been dreaming of. Swarla is back, stronger than ever, and ready for love – and maybe a big, beautiful wedding to top it all off.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!